Spearhead closes in on milestone

By Tyler Lewis

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

DIVISION 2

ROUND 10

It seems as though Springvale Districts key forward Matt Wetering is featured in the review of his side’s game each week.

But with the season he is compiling, the well-documented start is justified.

Wetering slotted another seven on Saturday, as the Dees took home a 14.8 (92) to 10.7 (67) victory.

The win came as the Demons kicked seven goals to four in the final stanza, drifting out to the 25-point win.

Wetering’s seven majors moves his season tally to 49 after nine bouts.

Keysborough, meanwhile, got the edge over Hampton Park in a local clash.

The Redbacks weren’t shy of opportunities, leading at quarter time, but poor kicking in front of goal was the catalyst in the defeat.

At the main break, the home side had kicked 3.10 to the Gulls 7.4. In the end it was the Gulls by 37 points, 14.9 (93) to 7.14 (56).

Keysborough legend Matt Carnelley kicked just the five majors; he was eight away from 1000 career goals ahead of the match, perhaps he sensed the occasion and wanted to kick those additional three in front of a bumper crowd back at Keysborough next weekend.

And who can blame him for that – you only kick 1000 once.

DIVISION 3

ROUND 10

It was the return to play fourth-placed Narre South Saints could have asked for, securing the points and staying in right place on the ladder after ten rounds.

The Saints were tested though, kept up to the ask by Ashwood for the best part of three quarters.

The home side led at every change, but never kicked away in the eventual 11.10 (76) to 5.17 (47) win.

Brandon Nolan looked as though he hadn’t missed a beat in the lay off, kicking five. He’s now got 20 in six outings.

Brad Little was named best afield for the victorious side, while Mason Morgan was named best afield for Ashwood.

A gusty Endeavour Hills, meanwhile, wasn’t able to clinch victory over Clayton, with the Pies surging away late.

Clayton ultimately collected the four points with the 11.6 (72) to 8.7 (55) win.

Sean Van Velsen was awarded best afield honours for the Hills.

Black Rock, meanwhile, recorded a percentage boosting win over Doveton Eagles.

The Eagles’ ambition can never be questioned – the side puts in 100 per cent each week. But sometimes it just doesn’t have the cattle.

The visiting side kicked seven goals in the last term, scooting the scoreboard out to 16.17 (113) to 4.0 (24) when the final siren sounded.

Michael Donehue kicked four, moving his season tally to 32.

DIVISION 4

ROUND 10

Sometimes a win’s mental momentum can carry over into momentum for the next.

You get the feeling the win Dandenong secured over Lyndale on Saturday is just that.

The famous club was down by two goals at the final break, and one would expect a winless side to just roll over and except defeat.

If that was in fact the script of how the final term was meant to play out, someone forgot to tell Dylan Diacono.

Of his five majors, four came in the final term, including the goal to level the scores and then the one to take the six-point lead with 28 minutes gone.

The travelling side took home a famous victory off the boot of Diacono, 10.11 (71) to 10.5 (65).

It hasn’t been the season the Redlegs would’ve wanted to have, but wins like that can often kick start something special into the following year.

Hallam, meanwhile, did what it needed to do in order to collect the four points over Frankston Dolphins.

The Hawks led at every break, but never kicked away until the final term, cruising to a 9.8 (62) to 5.4 (34) win.

Rory McIvor has had a special season, he was again named in the best for the Hawks, while Tom Bradley kicked a triple.

EASTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

ROUND 9

Noble Park placed itself in a difficult position at the first change in Saturday’s clash against Balwyn, conceding the first seven goals of the match.

The Bulls went into the first change 41 points down, backs against the wall.

It fought back late, particularly in the third term where the Bulls kicked seven of its own.

But the horse had long bolted, the home side took the 17.11 (113) to 11.12 (78) win courtesy of a head start provided by Noble.

Despite the loss, ball magnet and all-round superstar Kyle Martin kicked two and was named best afield, he will play his 150th match next week – what a superstar!