Netball great joins Cricket Victoria

By Nick Creely

One of Australia’s most successful sporting icons, Sharelle McMahon, is set to take on a new role in sport with Cricket Victoria confirming the appointment of the netball great as the new Head of Female Cricket.

In her new role, the Commonwealth Games two-time gold medalist, two-time silver medalist winner, and dual Netball World Cup winner will oversee all aspects of Victorian cricket’s female performance pathway, Premier Club promotion and support, preparation environments and engagement through secondary schools in what is a huge boost for the richly-talented local south-east region, which hosts the reigning Women’s Premier Cricket premiers, Dandenong.

McMahon joins Cricket Victoria having most recently been Assistant Netball Coach at the Victorian Institute of Sport and a specialist coach with the Australian Diamonds.Cricket Victoria Interim CEO Nick Cummins welcomed McMahon’s appointment, believing her decades of experience at the highest level of her sport will only benefit the game moving forward.

“It’s great news for Victorian cricket to have someone of Sharelle’s calibre and experience coming into the game,” he said.

“There are some who may be surprised that we have looked outside cricket for a leader of the women’s program. However, we were looking for a dynamic presence to lead and enhance our entire female cricket environment, rather than a coach, and I know Sharelle will have a wonderful impact on our system.

“We’ve got deep cricket experience across our organisation and Sharelle will be well supported in her transition. Sharelle understands high performance and understands what it takes to be the best in the world.

“There is a lot that Victorian cricket will benefit from with the fresh perspective Sharelle brings.”

McMahon said she was ready to take on the new challenge.

“I’m pretty excited – and I’ll admit nervous – about making the move into cricket. I’ve always prided myself on new challenges and new learning and this is a fantastic opportunity to bring my knowledge of high performance and elite women’s sport to Cricket Victoria,” McMahon said.

“I’ve spent a lot of my career so far bringing women and girls to netball and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work on what cricket does well, where it can improve and how we drive a new era of female engagement in cricket.”

Melbourne Vixens Head Coach Simone McKinnis OAM thanked McMahon for her contribution to the Vixens.

“Sharelle McMahon is one of the most iconic names in female sport, and it has been an honour to have witnessed her contribution to netball over the last 25 years as a player and in her coaching roles,” McKinnis said.

“Sharelle will be missed by the players and staff not only for her guidance on the court, but also the mentor and friend she is away from it. We wish her all the best in her new role, as she continues to contribute to the growth of women’s sport.”

McMahon is scheduled to commence with Cricket Victoria in September.