A plan for cricket’s return

By Nick Creely

Cricket Victoria (CV) has encouraged local cricket associations to target a season start date of the weekend of Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 November after releasing its roadmap last week.

CV has developed its roadmap – which has been shared with the State Government to confirm that it aligns with the recent roadmap announcement from Premier Daniel Andrews.

While this cricket roadmap is being developed on the basis of vaccination rate, here’s what CV has communicated with associations:

80 per cent single dose (expected in coming days)

Metro

No matches

No organised training

Use of cricket ovals/nets if all vaccinated. Multiple groups of five can gather to exercise (including cricket)

If not all vaccinated, you can have a hit of cricket with dependants and one other person

A coach can instruct two people with single/no dose vaccination status

Regional Vic

No matches v other opponents

Organised training permitted (no group size limit)

No spectators allowed

Change rooms to remain closed

Centre wicket training and match simulations training permitted

70 per cent double dose (26 October)

Metro

No matches v other opponents

Organised training permitted (no group size limit but small groups recommended)

No spectators allowed

Change rooms to remain closed

Centre wicket training and match simulations training permitted

Regional Vic

No matches v other opponents

Organised training permitted (up to 100 people max)

Woolworths Cricket Blast possible (in line with density limits)

Canteen/bars can be open in line with food, drink and liquor licence rules – outdoor consumption

80 per cent double dose (5 November)

Statewide

Matches permitted

Training permitted (no group size limit)

Spectators permitted (max 150)

Metro maximum travel distance removed

Indoor training and matches allowed

Changerooms, social rooms and canteens open in line with density rules

In regards to the season start dates, Cricket Victoria’s Paul Milo said that 13 and 14 November – the weekend after Melbourne Cup week – was the best possible scenario for clubs and associations to begin preparation, however there will be more information in regards to Premier Cricket, as there are different guidelines for expected pre-season preparation.

CV also stated that one-day and Twenty20 matches should be scheduled again this season.

“Cricket Victoria acknowledges that each Association will set their specific starting date based on the position of their Clubs/Executive based on their local needs,” he stated.

“Given the season delay, potential for localised lockdowns and the expected wetter than normal summer ahead, delaying the season too far will erode the chance of maximising the number of matches played yet this date should allow adequate notice for confirming the season start after reach the 80 per cent double dose target.

“For most comps, a November 13/14 start will allow 14 rounds that sees everyone play each opponent home and away through the year before March finals.”

Milo reiterated that the most important thing right now is reaching those vaccination milestones.

“The vaccination trigger targets are the critical milestones, not the estimated dates – cricket matches cannot start until at least after we reach 80 per cent double dose vaccination.”

It is now expected each individual association will begin making their own assessments on the season start date, however Star News understands that the West Gippsland Cricket Association is planning on start on Saturday 6 November instead, and reverting back to two-day cricket after Christmas.

The Dandenong District Cricket Association is yet to make any official announcements, the Mornington Peninsula Cricket Association is preparing for the 13 November start, while it is more likely that the Premier Cricket competition will begin the following week to allow for a longer block of pre-season training.