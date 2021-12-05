Topsy-turvy weekend for local sides

By Nick Creely

It was a double-dose of action in the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association on the weekend, with the competition hosting its regular Saturday action and then re-scheduled round one fixtures on Sunday.

On Saturday, Noble Park banked a gritty win away against Bayswater, chasing down the home side’s target with five balls to spare.

The Parkers bowled first, with Janaka Liyanabadalge (3/22) the most damaging bowler of the lot as the home side mustered up a more than competitive 8/171 from their 45 overs.

A steady 45 from Parkers opener Josh Crozier ensured the visitors could get off to a solid 52-run opening stand, but a steady flow of wickets – sparked by Zach Hayes (4/27) – saw the side fall to 7/107 and in dire straits.

But Archie Rajapakse (44 not out) and Kolitha Weerasekera (23 not out) guided the visitors to victory with a match-winning 66-run stand, showing tremendous composure.

But Noble was unable to replicate its impressive Saturday showing, going down to Box Hill at home on Sunday.

Set 163 for victory, the Parkers were held to 143 in reply, with Max Heffernan top-scoring with 32 at the top of the order.

Endeavour Hills, meanwhile, also had a mixed weekend of results on the field.

The Eagles were outclassed on Saturday, with Plenty Valley doing the job at Sydney Pargeter Reserve.

The Bats set the Eagles an imposing 222 for victory after a half-century from star Cal Nankervis (69), but were restricted to just 166 with the home side’s Test duo, Tillakaratne Dilshan (40) and Lahiru Thirimanne (38) amongst the runs.

But Dilshan fired the Eagles to victory on Sunday with a vintage display with bat and ball against St Bernard’s OC at home.

The former Sri Lankan legend spanked 61 with the bat in the opening innings, helping set his side a competitive 161.

But it was his clever offies that proved the real difference between a win and a loss, snaring 5/18 as the visitors were bundled out for just 99.

Dilshan ran through the visitors in his 8.4 over golden spell, while club legend Richie Saniga also bowled tidy to pick up 1/7 from seven overs.