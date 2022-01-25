Parkfield bounce back

By Lachlan Mitchell

TURF 2

Parkfield was looking to return to the winners list when they took on Beaconsfield at Perc Allison Oval.

Parkfield struggled to get going early with a lot of batters making starts but struggling to go on to make an impact.

Matthew Goodier top scored for Parkfield with 36 as they crawled their way to 136…five off Parkfield’s batters struggled to make double figures.

The Tigers were always looking in trouble, falling to 6/4 before being bundled out for 107. Travis D’Souza was the pick of the bowlers picking up 4/29 . Parkfield currently sit in sixth on the ladder with a log jam to reach that elusive fourth spot.

One of those teams holding out hope is Heinz Southern District who faced Keysborough at home.

Brent Patterson at the top of the order failed to reach a trifecta of half centuries, failing for five. Ethan French clawed his way to 39 off 108 balls. Jett Kearney was also required late adding an additional 27. HSD finishing on 135.

The Knights looked to be all at sea in the chase with Triyan De Silva taking the bulk of the wickets taking 4/24.

Keysborough were never in the hunt being dismissed for under 100 in 33 overs. The 35-run victory holds Heinz in good order moving forward.

Nerves were tested at Wachter Reserve when the Parkmore Pirates faced Lyndale.

The Dales looked in trouble early falling to 5/59 and looking like they wouldn’t faze the scorers.

Chanaka Wijewardena stepped up, knocking a sturdy 48, to anchor the middle order putting on 177 off their 44 overs.

Niranjen Kuram was back to his troubling best taking 5/28 off 12.

The Pirates started off well with Mohomad Safras and Jaime Brohier starting with a 48-run opening stanza.

Vibhav Damodaran top scored for the Pirates getting them over the line with one over to spare. Harish Rao finished the day with 3/38 off his seven overs.

Dandenong West was looking to continue its winning ways when they hosted Cranbourne.

Dandenong West claimed its first win of the season in round 7 against Parkfield.

The Bulls struggled to get going as old habits started to creep back into the line-up. Shaun Weir held together the last strands of respect putting on 67 runs as wickets continued to tumble around him.

The Eagles looked in control throughout the chase as Brad Stephens made 47 and Michael Sweeney ended the day on 45 not out.

Shaun Weir was damaging with bat and ball taking 3/32, seeing Cranbourne take out honours in a four-wicket win .

TURF 3

Hampton Park found itself once again struggling for runs being send packing for 69…when they faced Fountain Gate.

The Redbacks highest scorer was James Kellett with 21. Hampton Park is continuing to struggled with extras being the joint second highest-score with 11.

Jasdeep Singh proving he’s still on top taking 2/7 off his eight overs.

The Gators lost both openers cheaply. Harrison Lees put on 31 as Fountain Gate sailed to the target with eight wickets to spare.

Doveton hosted ladder leaders Coomoora at Robinson Reserve.

Doveton Opener Mitchell Daley top scored with 46.

Daley was the only positive for Doveton as they failed with the bat. Malan Madusanka was the best with the bowl as he took 3/15 helping bowl the home side out for 129.

Nicholas Suppree once again made his mark with the bat picking up his third 50-plus score. Suppree was coming off two scores of over 100 in his last two outings.

Suppree and Charith Fernando were the cornerstones as the Kangaroos chased down the total. The Kangaroos holding onto first place with a six wicket win.

The other team vying for top spot is the Springvale Demons who came up against the winless Narre North.

The Rams had their back up against the wall from ball one struggling to make a total large enough to worry the competition leaders.

Aydin Akin’s 29 was the only positive on a very disappointing day. Narre North ended the innings on 8/127 batting out their overs in a positive for the club.

Springvale played its game with plenty of confidence reaching the low target with 23 overs to spare. Sri Lankan international Nuwan Mendis was the first to go for eight, Mendis has struggled to regain his early season form.

Nasrat Malikzada got among the runs putting on 37 after being dismissed for 0 in his last hit out. Demon fans will be hoping for the same as the end of the season edges near.

Equal on points, Silverton and Lynbrook went head to head providing one of the matches of the round.

Silverton elected to bat first at Marriot Waters, Selva Tharaka top scored with 31 as the Bakers continued the theme of the round – not pushing on from great starts by batters.

Silverton batters were only faced with the prospect of Rohit Kumar, who continues his run of strong form taking 4/25. Silverton would have felt like they left a fair few runs in the middle as they headed in at the innings break.

The Lakers batting line-up looked shaky falling to 6/80. But after Brock Byrne was run out for one the game began to lift. Ryan Lowe made a steadfast 28 to edge the home side closer to the target.

Lowe was dismissed still requiring 14 for victory. Stephen Veal and Rohit Kumar’s 10th wicket partnership saw them reach the target with two overs to spare.

Darshana Edirisinghe was the best with the ball for Silverton snaring 3/16 off his eight overs.

The Lakers home by one wicket.

TURF 2 LADDER W L D P %

Cranbourne 5 1 0 30 1.52

Parkmore Pirates 4 2 0 24 1.05

Keysborough 3 3 0 18 1.21

Beaconsfield 3 3 0 18 1.16

Heinz Southern Districts 3 3 0 18 1.04

Parkfield 3 3 0 18 1.04

Lyndale 2 4 0 12 0.68

Dandenong West 1 5 0 6 0.65

TURF 3 LADDER W D P %

Coomoora 5 1 0 30 2.48

Springvale 5 1 0 30 1.56

Doveton 4 2 0 24 1.05

Silverton 3 3 0 18 1.42

Fountain Gate 3 3 0 18 1.31

Lynbrook 3 3 0 18 0.95

Hampton Park 1 5 0 6 0.39

Narre North 0 6 0 0 0.22