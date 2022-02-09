Knocking on the door of finals

By Lachie Mitchell

Turf-2 fans were treated to a double-feature this week and its wasn’t another John Wayne movie…it was round 10 and round 6 both being played over the same weekend.

On Saturday, ladder-leaders Cranbourne knocked off second last Lyndale in a dominating display. Pardeep Boyal continues his great season form picking up 5/18 as he helped dismiss Lyndale 24 runs short of the 157 target set by the Eagles.

Peter Sweeney top scored for the Eagles with a dazzling performance of 78 not out keeping Cranbourne firmly atop the turf-2 ladder.

Parkmore also reassured everyone of their premiership-contender status as they rolled past Dandenong West in an easy win.

The Bulls were sent in to bat and could only make 137 after their 45 overs. Niranjen Kumar was at dazzling best after picking up 3/19 of his eight overs.

The Pirates made light work of the total winning by seven wickets, with Abhinav Bhatia leading the way for the Pirates knocking up 58 not out at the end of day’s play .

Heinz Southern District did themselves no favours as they continue to push for a finals spot.

Beaconsfield set 157 at Perc Alison Oval.

Heinz Southern District looked to be all at sea early falling to 3/33 and continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Beaconsfield to strong running out 29-run victors.

Parkfield continued to make sure that people still remember them in the lead up to finals with a narrow win against Keysborough.

Christo Otto (64) was once again in the thick of the action for Keysborough setting 174 after their 40 overs.

Matthew Goodier continued to claim scalps as he picked up 4/38 to help end the innings.

Parkfield lost wickets early and struggled to gain any consistency on the way to the target. The chasing team’s knight in shining armour came in the form of number-10 Zaron Chanel (45) who helped guide Parkfield over the line with 10 balls to spare.

Sunday afternoon entertainment saw round-six being played after a washout earlier in the season.

Heinz Southern Districts got back on the winner’s list after a commanding performance over cellar-dwellers Dandenong West.

HSD won the toss and went in to bat and regained some previous form to bounce back posting 140. Dandenong West continues to improve and push from strength to strength but fell short. Anthony Brannan (34) showed glimpses of his best on a promising day.

Cranbourne left no one in doubt of their premiership contention as they posted 232 against Keysborough on Sunday.

Brad Stephens (45) ,Peter Sweeney (54) , Michael Sweeney (59) left no prisoners as they held the sword up to Keysborough on their way to the mammoth total.

Timothy Fathers was the best for Cranbourne with the ball has he snared 4/31 helping dismiss the Knights for 159 and winning by 73 runs.

Second played fourth at Wachter Reserve as Parkmore Pirates hosted Beaconsfield in a match that looked like a finals preview and played exactly like that.

Beaconsfield batted first posting 145, Ammar Bajwa taking 4/29 on his way to help dismiss the away side.

The Pirates crawled their way to the 145 run target eight wickets down. Jamie Brohier’s opening stance proved to be the cornerstone of the victory by two wickets.

Parkfield continue their late season rise as they accounted for Lyndale in a thriller at Barry Powell Reserve.

Parkfield set 152, with Sanjay Kahawatte top scoring with 32 not out as he helped the away side to a respectable total. Lyndale found themselves bowled out with one over to spare losing by eight runs.