Eagles rise to the top

By Lachlan Mitchell

Endeavour Hills has made its way to the top of the ladder in the North/East 1XI Division after it accounted for Balwyn away from home.

A-run-a-ball 95 from star recruit Tillakaratne Dilshan saw the Eagles to a 203 total after 43 overs. Balwyn bowlers Harry Dixon picked up the crucial scalp of Dilshan on his way to four for 33.

Balwyn looked good with the bat but fell 13 runs shy of the total. Dilshan proved his worth with the ball taking 3/22. The Tigers batters made good starts but failed to go on and make a match-winning score and continued to lose key wickets at critical intervals.

A fighting knock from Harman Hundel (32) wasn’t enough to see the home side over the line. Endeavour Hills jump into first place and over take a John Hastings led Kew who suffered a big loss over the weekend.

Premier Women

Dandenong Women suffered a big loss to Box Hill on Sunday.

Box Hill won the toss and elected to bat putting on a 158 first innings knock.

Zoe Griffiths (76) top scored for Box Hill, while Kimberly Garth did her best with the ball taking 3/13 to impact the damage.

Poppy Gardner also showed her class with ball in hand taking 3/30 and dismissing dangerous opener Anna Lanning for one.

The Dandenong batting card wasn’t one that they would look back on fondly with only three players making double figures. Uvindee Wijesena (35) tried her best to get her side over the line but couldn’t find any partners to stick with her along the way.

Dandenong would eventually fall 38 runs short on a forgettable day with the bat.