New ambulance branch for Clyde North

The State Government is boosting ambulance resources in Clyde North with the announcement of a new multi-million-dollar ambulance station coming to Matterhorn Drive.

Minister for Health Martin Foley and State Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale on Thursday 10 January announced Bowden Corporation has been appointed to construct a new multi-million-dollar facility.

The new 24-hour ambulance branch will feature a four-bay garage for ambulances, four rest and recline areas, training facilities, a fully equipped kitchen and improved security and car parking facilities.

The location of the new station allows easy access to main roads and major sites including schools, shopping precincts and community facilities.

State MP for Bass Jordan Crugnale said that better emergency care for families living in Clyde North and surrounds is just around the corner.

“This modern, advanced and well-located ambulance station will help ensure families living in our growing South Eastern suburbs receive the best lifesaving emergency care, now and into the future,” Ms Crugnale said.

The State Government is investing around $249 million to upgrade and rebuild ambulance stations to provide better working conditions for paramedics and ensure lifesaving emergency care is available across Victoria.

Delivered by the Victorian Health Building Authority, the new Clyde North ambulance station is on-track to be completed by the end of the year.