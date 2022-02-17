Clash of the titans

By Lachlan Mitchell

A box-office showcase was on the cards at Wachter Reserve as ladder leaders Parkmore and Cranbourne played off in a high scoring affair.

Parkmore won the toss and sent Cranbourne in on a glorious Melbourne day; Dean McDonell (69) helped pick the Eagles up after falling to 2/37.

The Pirates bowling attack had a mixed day with Ashwin Nash conceding 51 off his six overs, while Ammar Bajwa took 4/49.

Michael Sweeney continued his run of good form putting on his second 50-plus score in a row with a very handy 69. Cranbourne reaching 214 after 45 overs.

Parkmore opener Johann Brohier fell early for eight bringing to the crease Amal Athulathmudali, who put on a 149-partnership with fellow opener Bajwa…helping the pirates to an eight wicket win.

Heinz Southern Districts were looking to continue their hunt into finals contention ,when they faced Parkfield at home.

The home team struggled to gather momentum as they crumbled to 3/39. Triyan De Silva (55) proved to be the crucial link as he helped his side to 8/160.

Parkfield made light work of the target with Matthew Goodier (102) and Nathaniel Cramer (48) helping secure an eight-wicket win.

Keysborough was looking to continue its finals charge when it hosted Beaconsfield. The Tigers were quickly on the back foot as they fell to 5/45 and were dismissed for 98.

The Boroughs didn’t make the chase any easier for themselves making a mess of the low total and losing quick wickets.

A Stephen Hennssey (25) was enough to help the home side over the line by two wickets with six overs to spare.

A bottom-of-the-table clash was on display at Barry Powell Reserve with Lyndale and Dandenong West facing off.

Anthony Brannan (43) was the shining light on a very gloomy day for the Bulls, with Zubair Faruk 3/15 helping limit the Bulls score to 8/141.

Lyndale lost early wickets in their chase collapsing to 2/23, but Surien Silva (51) helped guide the Dales to a five-wicket win.

The race for a finals spot continues to heat up with a three-way log jam for fourth spot.

Beaconsfield currently hold on by the slimmest of percentage margins. Keysborough got the job done against Beaconsfield, but Heinz Southern District was defeated by Parkfield.

The job only gets tougher for Heinz moving forward as next round they play Cranbourne in what could be their toughest test yet.