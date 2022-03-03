Hello…. Newman!

By Tyler Lewis

On the surface, Dandenong’s four-win season in the year after making a grand final is a resounding fail.

But a small scratch beyond the surface will reveal quite the contrary.

The Panthers had an immense turn over in the off-season, one never seen before. It prompted a much-needed injection of youth.

In fact, with the projection of how things are tracking, this season will be looked back on as a rather important one.

Dandenong have played 20 players this summer, handing out First XI caps to 11 players.

And on the weekend in the Panthers clash with Fitzroy-Doncaster, it appeared the Panthers are starting to find some gold.

Jarvis Harvey was the most recent debutant for the Panthers, following Angus Newman last week.

Harvey (1/57) claimed his maiden wicket on debut, while Newman was stupendous in his debut innings.

The Lions set the Panthers 7/233 after Ejaaz Alavi (70 not out) and Jack Rudd (85) guided their side to a commanding position.

Though he is far from a debutant, Gehan Senevirante was terrific once again, capturing 3/43 from his 10 overs.

After the experienced Forsyth went, Panther top order bats fell, a win was out of the question but what followed next will certainly impress Panthers coach Warren Ayres.

After not getting a stick in his debut game last week, Angus Newman proved he is going to be a star at the level with an extremely comfortable half-century.

Angus – brother of Dandenong premiership player Ed who was one of the departures last season – made making a Vic Premier Cricket half-century look elementary, as he struck his 50 runs from 57 balls.

It was a proper innings from Newman; the young right-hander only struck two fours and two sixes, but ran hard between the wickets and picked the gaps.

His innings was concluded the following delivery after he reached his maiden half-century, as his first false stroke resulted in the close of the Panthers run chase.

Despite falling 44 runs short of victory, the late season development from its future players will most certainly deliver confidence for the following seasons ahead.

It will be Newman v Newman this week, as Dandenong travel to the Harry Trott Oval to take on St Kilda.

VPC LADDER

TEAM W L Pts

St Kilda 12 1 67 0.99

Carlton 10 2 59 0.853

Melbourne 10 2 58 0.672

Casey-South Melbourne 8 5 48 0.625

Footscray 8 4 48 0.169

Richmond 8 5 46 0.398

Northcote 7 6 40 0.438

Essendon 7 6 40 -0.221

Geelong 7 6 39 0.163

Melbourne University 5 7 32 -0.014

Fitzroy Doncaster 6 7 32 -0.219

Prahran 5 8 29 -0.087

Frankston Peninsula 5 8 29 -0.097

Ringwood 5 8 29 -0.403

Dandenong 4 9 24 -0.566

Camberwell Magpies 3 10 18 -0.923

Greenvale Kangaroos 3 10 18 -1.019

Kingston Hawthorn 2 11 13 -0.709