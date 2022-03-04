Incentivise to return to Pakenham

By David Nagel

Caulfield Cup winner Incentivise will return to the care of Pakenham trainer Peter Moody after the horse’s breeder and former trainer Steve Tregea recently removed himself from the ownership group.

Tregea was unhappy with the condition Incentivise was in after the horse returned to his Queensland property for his summer spell.

“Steve had his own reasons why he wasn’t happy with how Incentivise was managed by Peter Moody after the Melbourne Cup and I think as his previous trainer and an owner, we need to respect that,” said part-owner Ozzie Kheir said.

“He is entitled to his opinion and acted the way he thought was best for Incentivise and as the managing owner by returning him to Queensland for his rehab.

“I don’t think it’s uncommon to have disagreements when a trainer is training for another trainer’s horse.

“From my perspective I thought Steve did an amazing job in Queensland prior to transferring him to Moody but I also think Incentivise results under Peter speak greater than words.

“From my experience I loved the journey Incentivise has given myself, the fellow owners involved and the racing industry over the course of just a short period.

“For the good of the racing industry let’s hope he returns to his best and continues to stamp himself as one of the most elite horses to have raced over the middle/staying trips in Australia for some time.”

Kheir will manage the ownership of Incentivise, with him and his partners waiting on results of scans before deciding where the horse will kick off the next phase of his career.

But Kheir confirmed he will stay at the Moody stable in Pakenham.

“Incentivise will return to Peter Moody once he gets his all clear on the scans due in the next week or so,” he said.

“At this stage, we are unsure if Incentivise will continue to spell in the Queensland winter or return to Victoria.”