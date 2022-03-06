Silver service for young runners

Springvale Little Athletics Club members got up close to a Paralympian and his medal haul at Ross Reserve, Noble Park on 25 February.

Jaryd Clifford posed for photos, signed posters and showed one of the two gleaming silver medals he won in the marathon T12 and 5000-metre events at Tokyo 2020.

At the same Games, he won bronze in the 1500-metre race – an event in which he’s been a world record holder.

In Noble Park, events were slightly less serious – dress ups, tug of war and a parents and toddlers race.

Mr Clifford, who is also a Coles ambassador, was joined by Coles Noble Park’s manager and two of its staff.

The store has supplied free bananas each week for the little athletes and $1000 for new equipment.