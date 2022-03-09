The Eagles are on the brink of something special.

By Lachlan Mitchell

VSDCA

Endeavour Hills has secured a home-final after it finished second on the table, after a washed-out final round.

A John Hastings led Kew finished on-top after its match against Brunswick in the final round was also halted by weather.

The Eagles will host St. Bernard’s OC at Sydney Pargeter Reserve at 12:30pm this Saturday.

The side welcomes-back captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, after he featured for the World Legends XI in the UAE Friendship Cup.

Endeavour Hills last clash against St. Bernard’s came way back in round one. The Eagles made 161 which included a Dilshan 61.

The ex-Sri-Lankan captain was at his best with the ball taking 5/18 helping his side over the line by 62 runs.

WDCA

Ladder-leader Hallora has secured a home final after the final round was completely washed out. They verse second-placed Ellinbank who they lost to in round 11 in a clash that saw the Kangaroos post 154 which included a Fraser Duncan 38.

Ellinbank reached the target with seven balls to spare. Matthew Farthing top scored with 33 at the top of the order to help his side claim all six points.

Neerim District might be the only side who benefited from the final-round washout. The Stag’s holding onto fourth spot by a solitary win ahead of Drouin in fifth.

The Warriors had their spot in the four wrapped up early in the season. Jack Armour found his rhythm in round 13 and 14 with a 66 and 72 to help his late-season form.

The sides last met in round 11 where Western Park claimed full honours. The Warriors chased down Neerim’s 144 in 25 overs for a convincing win.