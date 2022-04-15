Happy Hawks; Wise praises forwards

By Tyler Lewis

Rowville coach Ben Wise has praised his forwards after a terrific performance last Saturday.

Since 2019, Noble Park has conceded just 100 points in five of its last 28 outings.

And despite losing the inside 50s (47 to 52), Rowville cracked the ton with 27 shots from just 47 entries.

“It was a really good even spread,” Wise said.

“Last year we had Wyndy (Lachie Wynd) jump out of the ground and he kicked a lot of goals for us, people obviously thought we were one dimensional.

“But you know you look at the side we had on the weekend.

“I think Mav Taylor kicked three; Matt Davey kicked three; Mark Seedsman had four or five shots on goal, I think he only kicked one; Lachie Wynd kicked two; Matty Evans kicked two and young Jai Coleclough kicked two as a crumber at really important stages.

“Just the even spread from our forwards was a pleasing thing and I suppose that it comes down to the modern game, it’s all about pressure and getting it into your third and giving your forwards one on one contests.

“We were lucky to do that on the weekend and the boys did really well.”

The Hawks will have a week off this weekend due to an Easter break, before travelling to Quambee Reserve to take on North Ringwood on 23 April.