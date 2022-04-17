Gayle force hits the suburbs

By Lachlan Mitchell

Endeavour Hills Cricket Club has bolstered its line up once again with the inclusion of master-blaster Chris Gayle.

The West-Indian brings a reputation of being a destructive batter with over 7000 test runs at an average of 42.

Gayle has also featured in Melbourne before, a part of Big-Bash franchise the Melbourne Renegades.

The Power-blaster was at his devastating best against the Adelaide Strikers at what is now known as Marvel Stadium.

Gayle smashed his way to a 12-ball 50, to equal the record set by Indian Yuvraj Singh for the fast T20 50.

Fellow West-Indian Fidel Edwards is also set to call Endeavour Hills home.

The right-arm quick made 55-test appearances for the West-Indies taking 165 wickets.

The Eagles have added Gayle alongside fellow West Indian Edwards as well as current Sri Lankan Lahiru Thirimanne and former Sri Lankan captain Tilkaratne Dilshan.

The players are all part of the Global Talent Entertainment which facilitates the travel arrangements.

Thirimanne is fresh off a tour of India where he faced up against the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Endeavour Hills president Arun Rajendran is optimistic for the future of the club with Gayle.

“Gayle is an all-star player with the quality to bring fans to the ground,” he said.

The move to bring these stars to the club is set to re-assure the junior players.

“We have a lot of youth at the club and with the help of these players; we can hopefully inspire and provide knowledge to the future of the club,” Rajendran said.

The move will hopefully bring success and strengthen the side in sub-district cricket for the upcoming season.

“The vision for the club is to strengthen our playing 11 in sub-districts,” he said.

“We are looking at promoting our juniors all the way through. We are looking to strengthen the club as well as the players in the club.

“That included the members, the sponsors, and to get some additional support from the council to upgrade facilities.”

Endeavour Hills finished second on the Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association table behind Kew who were the eventual premiers.

The Eagles were successful in the second and fourth eleven for the 21/22 season.

Gayle is expected to land at Endeavour Hills in November for the T20 competition.