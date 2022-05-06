Wise call: send him to the square

By Tyler Lewis

Rowville coach Ben Wise has turned to an old-fashioned strategy with his superstar utility Anthony Brolic.

Instead of following in the footsteps of AFL coaches with a high-rotation based midfield, Wise is sending Brolic to the square for a rest.

And last week it paid dividends, as the Hawks star booting two crucial goals to steer his side to a third successive win.

“He was brilliant, he had a really solid game inside and their midfield is as good as any in the comp,” he said.

“They had a really solid six that went through there; he held his own and is really good with our structure.

“He probably had six clearances and I rested him forward, instead of bringing him off I rested him forward and he kicked two snags, important ones late in the game and in the end got us over the line.

“He is chugging along nicely, I don’t have to kill him in the middle for 80-90 minutes, I have enough depth to do that and he is such a talent, I can play him anywhere on the ground.”

Rowville will face its biggest challenge to date tomorrow when it takes on Balwyn.

Tigers livewire forward Charlie Haley booted 10 against Rowville in last year’s fixture, but with a rejuvenated list the Hawks will be out to avenge that performance.