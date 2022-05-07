3-1 awaits Bulls

By Tyler Lewis

The opportunities to cement itself as the best side in the league keep coming for Noble Park.

Today the Bulls will travel to Norwood to take on the Norsemen on their home track.

After a mammoth win last week over Vermont, Noble Park coach Steve Hughes is looking to add another four points to his sides’ column.

“It is just an important game for us, early games are important, they’re ones you want to win, want to bank,” he said.

“Going up there (to Norwood), I think it’s going to be wet I think this week, different type of ball game.

“They have a really good midfield, Michael Wenn – their ruckman – he has been in the best for the first couple of weeks and we rate Tom Maloney really highly along with Blake Pearson in the middle.

“They have some good forwards; Jamie Bennell has moved forward this year… yeah they’ll be a handful.

“But if we can play a similar brand to what we did on Saturday, then 100 per cent we are in the contest, I am looking forward to it, can’t wait to get up there and hopefully get a win.”

The Norsemen gave up a five goal head start to Vermont a fortnight ago, and went down in a nail-biter to Rowville last week.

FIXTURE:

Who: Norwood v Noble Park

Where: Mullum Reserve

When: 2:20PM