Wounded Eagles hold on

By Lachlan Mitchell

Cranbourne Eagles have risen to new heights after a hard-fought win over Dingley in trying conditions on Saturday.

Souter Oval was the venue for what would turn out to be one of the coldest and wettest days on the calendar.

Cranbourne got off to a steady start to lead by five points at the first break, with Marc Holt getting the Eagles off and running in his 251st game.

The game would continue to ebb and flow, with the Dingoes continuing to find their bark to keep within touching distance at the half-time break.

Cranbourne were able to capitalise in the second half and cantered out to a 31-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Holt continued his stellar season form kicking another two goals to give his side the advantage.

Jake Stephens played his role to a tee, giving the Eagles additional strike power up forward booting five goals.

The Cranbourne bench looked depleted in the final term with injuries in the side causing a lack of rotations.

Cranbourne continued to hold the Dingoes at bay.

A last-gasp by Dingley saw it kick 3.2 in the final quarter to get within striking distance.

Final quarter resilience by Cranbourne saw them hold on to win by 12-points.

Cranbourne coach Steve O’Brien was pleased by his side’s pliability in tough conditions.

“We know Dingley are a quality side, and we expected a tough game and that’s what we got,” he said.

“It was tough conditions at times, but I thought the boys executed well and we did what we wanted to do for the most part of the game.

“We had the game in control in the third quarter, and unfortunately we copped a few injuries and had no bench which made it tough for us.

“We had to hang on quite a bit in that last quarter, while we didn’t get everything right in that last quarter.”

The courageous win shows Cranbourne’s strength to win in a close encounter.

“We didn’t execute everything right,” O’Brien said.

“We got a little bit flustered at times, but it was pretty tough when we couldn’t rotate anyone. I think there will be some good-learnings out of that game.”

Cranbourne will head into the bye next week, which gives the Eagles’ side time to recover and recuperate.

“We have been smashed by injuries, we currently have 25 players on our injury list, which is out of control, and unfortunately we won’t see some of those guys again with major injures, O’Brien said.

Springvale got its name back on the winners list with a frantic 28-point win over Bentleigh at home.

Matt Wetering made his way back to club footy with a handy three-goals to help his side over the line.

Cheltenham strung together its third consecutive win of the season accounting for East Malvern at Jack Barker Oval.

The Rosellas kicking a very inaccurate 13.20 to win by 65-points.

St. Kilda City was guided by Brayden Irving who kicked three-goals, to help his side over the line against Mordialloc by 69-points.

St. Paul’s did its best to hold Port Melbourne to ransom; the Bulldogs kicked an impressive 17.14 to run out 50-point victors.

SOUTHERN DIVISION ONE

RESULTS – ROUND 5

Port Melbourne Colts 10.6 66 v St. Paul’s McKinnon 17.14 116, St. Kilda City 20.7 127 v Mordialloc 8.10 58 , Dingley 6.6 42 v Cranbourne Eagles 8.6 54, Springvale Districts 11.12 78 v Bentleigh 7.8 50 , Cheltenham 13.20 98 v East Malvern 4.9 33.

LADDER

Cranbourne 20, Cheltenham 16, St Kilda City 16, St Paul’s McKinnon 12, Mordialloc 12, Dingley 8, Port Melbourne Colts 8, Springvale Districts 4, Bentleigh 4, East Malvern 0.

FIXTURE- ROUND 6

Mordialloc v Dingley, Bentleigh v St. Kilda City, East Malvern v Port Melbourne Colts, St. Paul’s McKinnon v Springvale Districts.