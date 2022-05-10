Probus club hits 30

For 30 years, Combined Probus Club of Sandown has been a hub of fun, friendship and learning.

It marked the birthday in style at a luncheon at Club Noble Bistro on Wednesday 27 April.

Hosting the lunch was the club’s president Geoffrey Pritchard, wife Jean and members of the anniversary committee.

Diners had the chance to reminisce over the club’s early photos.

In a speech at the lunch, Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti said the celebration epitomised the core strength of Probus Clubs.

They provided a valuable service by hosting a range of intellectual, cultural and recreational activities, he said.

Noble Park/Dingley Rotary Club past president Ron Damon, who first chartered Sandown Probus Club 30 years ago, presented current president Mr Pritchard with a commemorative certificate.

Mr Carter, another Rotary past president, as well as Sandown Probus Club’s life member and foundation member Pauline Collins reminisced on their long involvement.

Guests included Noble Park Probus Club president Lesley Jarutis and activities officer Beverley Hargreaves.

The club’s speaker organiser Ruth Baum said Grace, and life member and long-time special functions organiser Shirley Constantine cut the 30th anniversary cake.

Natalie Jay provided entertainment.