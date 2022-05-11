Redbacks weave a web of wins

By Lachlan Mitchell

Hampton Park was on the winners list once against with a grubby win against Heatherton.

The wet and wintery conditions of Robert Booth Reserve presented their fair share of issues for the Redbacks.

A three-goal first-quarter arm wrestle saw the Redbacks hold a one-point lead at quarter time.

A strong defensive performance from Hampton Park was able to limit Heatherton’s scoreboard impact to one point in the second term.

Hampton Park was able to put the foot down in the third-term to kick seven goals for the quarter to run out to a 54-point three-quarter-time margin.

The margin continued to extend in the last quarter with a three to two goal final term to run out 61-point victors.

Hampton Park coach Nathan Wilson was glad with his side’s victory in tough conditions.

“It was a funny old game, the first half was tough and the conditions were brutal,” he recalled.

“The breeze in the first quarter was blowing down one end, and it was another slowish start.

“Three-goals apiece in the first quarter and they put a lot of numbers behind the football.

“We tried to match them, and I think we did that really well.

“We didn’t allow them to flood and have the extra two to three players behind the ball.

“That third quarter was where the game was won, we kicked seven goals to break the game open, it was a very pleasing second half.”

The win was Hampton Park’s second win in a row after suffering three consecutive losses to start the season.

“We are slowly getting back the numbers, and getting back to full strength,“ Wilson said.

“We do see ourselves as a team with great depth, for the first part of the season, we had a few guys out and we have got a couple back.

“We are getting closer to a team we want to be and that’s exciting. We are looking to improve and becoming a better side, we are not there yet, especially with conditions like they were on Saturday. Hopefully we can even the ledger this week and get back to 3-3.”

Chelsea had a scare when it faced Caulfield at Koornang Park. A third quarter flurry from the Bears saw them bridge the margin to 33 going into the final break. Chelsea was able to put the foot down in the last quarter to scamper to a 57-point win.

Highett and Skye played out a clash for the ages, with only seven points separating the two sides. A six-goal last term saw Highett reel in a 31-point three-quarter-time advantage. Highett’s Mitchell Hoar booting three goals in the come-from-behind victory.

Keysborough did its best to contend with tough conditions accounting for East Brighton by 25-points.

The Borough’s Thomas Shaw kicked three goals in his side’s gritty victory.

SOUTHERN DIVISON 2

RESULTS ROUND 5

Caulfield Bears 6.6 42 v Chelsea Heights 15.9 99, Hampton Park 15.11 101 v Heatherton 6.4 40, Keysborough 8.8 56 v East Brighton 4.7 31, Highett 11.13 79 v Skye 10.12 72. Bye – Doveton Doves.

LADDER

Doveton Doves 16, Chelsea Heights 16, Keysborough 16, Highett 12, East Brighton 8, Hampton Park 8, Caulfield Bears 4, Skye 0, Heatherton 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 6

Chelsea Heights v Doveton Doves, Skye v Caulfield Bears, East Brighton v Heatherton, Highett v Hampton Park. Bye – Keysborough.