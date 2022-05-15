Million Dollar Baby

By Peter Quilty

‘Wonder Woman’ Wow She’s Fast is well on the way to joining the sport’s exclusive ‘millionaires’ club.

Victoria’s sprinting queen will attempt to reign supreme in next week’s $100,000 to-the-winner Group 1 Sapphire Crown (515m) – and if the crown fits, wear it!

She was simply sensational at Sandown Park tonight with a stunning 29.19sec heat win – around four lengths off her incredible 28.93sec personal best, which is the fourth fastest ever at the Lightwood Road venue.

But as the race caller so descriptively commented: “There were a few heart flutters… She gave everyone palpitations.”

Prepared at Pearcedale by Jacqui Greenough, Wow She’s Fast ($1.20F) was last early and had some work to do. But in the style of a true champion, she picked herself up from the canvas to land her 10th win from 15 starts including eight from 10 over this track/distance.

Wow She’s Fast – winner of the inaugural TAB Phoenix and G3 Launching Pad – will spiral her earnings to a staggering $1,047,370 if she wins the final.

She was the $3.00 ‘All In’ favourite prior to commencement of the Sapphire Crown series.

But she is sure to have a serious battle on her hands after her kennelmate, Levitation ($6.10), clocked a scintillating 29.06sec (Best) heat win. “Team Greenough” has an ‘embarrassment of riches’ in the final. Levitation – which finished seventh to Wow She’s Fast in the Launching Pad – brought up her sixth win (all at Sandown Park) from 20 starts. She was $21.00 in nominal betting.

Greenough’s husband, Kel, won the 2009 Sapphire Crown with Cindeen Shelby.