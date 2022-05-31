Lethal Stingrays slay Dragons

By Lachlan Mitchell

The NAB League was back in action with both the Stingrays and the Power having memorable wins over the weekend.

A Friday night encounter was on the cards for the Stingrays against the Sandringham Dragons on a wet and miserable evening at Shepley Oval.

A damp and slippery Sherrin would be the biggest enemy on the night for both sides.

The Stingrays had to combat the conditions to lead by five points at the first break.

Harry De Mattia kicked the Rays ahead in the second-term to give his side a 27-point half-time lead.

The Dragons found rhythm in the third-quarter to bridge the gap to two points through Max Ramsden and Toby McMullin.

A defiant Stingrays held the Dragons at bay through Jesse Davidson-Lopo who kicked his side away.

The Stingrays continued to hold the opposition at bay to run out 21-point victors.

Lopo finished with three goals while Taj Campbell-Farrell finished with 40-touches in a midfield masterclass.

Stingrays coach Nick Cox was impressed with his side’s resilience in less than impressive conditions.

“I thought we were quiet good, the game was of a high standard and the ball pinged around a little bit,” Cox said.

“It was pretty slippery conditions the ball moved around a little bit and it was pleasing.”

The Stingrays courage to respond when pushed in the third quarter was the main sign of resilience.

“I think we need to realise that we can’t always control the game,” Cox said.

“It was important when we were pushed in the third quarter that we did respond.

“In the game against Geelong we kind of rolled over and didn’t respond, but it was good to respond.”

Campbell-Farrell has averaged 30 disposals this season and picked up another 40 against the Dragons this week.

“He picked up 40 touches as a NAB league player which is exceptional,” Cox explained.

“I can’t remember the last time someone got 40 touches for the Stingrays.

“His pressure around the footy, and to win it not only for himself but to create opportunity for himself is just exceptional.”

The Gippsland Power had a strong win over the Murray Bushrangers at Wangaratta on Sunday.

The Power led at every change to run over the Bushrangers by 20 points.

Power’s Jacob Konstanty kicked three goals while Nar Nar Goon youngster Paddy Cross joined Zane Duursma and Bailey Humphrey in kicking two goals each.