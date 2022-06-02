Dandenong stand tall for Hall

By Lachlan Mitchell

Dandenong was ready to put on a showcase for club legend Regan Hall who played his 200th game for the Redlegs on Saturday.

Regan and his side were looking to cement their spot in the top four with a win against the Hampton Hammers.

The Redlegs were in fine form from the opening bounce.

Dandenong continue to be a force to be reckoned with around the contest, and made Hampton pay early through Philip Muscat.

Hall, meanwhile, continued to insert himself in the action playing deep forward.

At quarter-time Dandenong led by 13-points in a tight contest.

The second-quarter was more of the same as Muscat continued to assault the goal face.

A 41-point half-time lead held the Redlegs in good stead to push on in the second half.

Cooper Fowkes was instrumental in defence keeping the Hammers to a modest two-goals at half-time.

The Redlegs’ supporters would have been pleased with the showing as they continued to strike havoc on Hampton’s defence.

A final-quarter flurry saw Dandenong skip out to a 55-point win to celebrate one of the club’s greats.

Dandenong managed to kick three goals six in the final quarter to hold onto fourth place on the ladder

Muscat was one of his sides’ best as he finished with six goals to sail his side over the line on a memorable day for the club.

Hampton had six individual goal-scorers with Jake Timms and Scout Greenhalgh amongst those to hit the scoreboard.

The winless Cerberus had its first win of the season running out 66-point victors against the Doveton Eagles.

Cerberus’s Jake Hinder had a glorious day kicking 10-goals in the monumental victory.

Doveton’s Jake Carter fired home five goals on a less than impressive day for his side.

Lyndhurst showed its class and poise to demolish Lyndale at home.

Jarryd McGrath made every post a winner as he booted a staggering 10-goals in the Lightning’s 141-point smacking of Lyndale.

Frankston had a cruisy 107-point win over the Hallam Hawks at Overport Park.

The win sees the Dolphins spot in the division clouded with uncertainty as they look to move into division three mid-season.

South Mornington had to claw its way to a gutsy win over the Moorabbin Kangaroos at Citation Reserve.

The Tigers has a 73-point win to see themselves sit two wins out of that elusive fourth spot.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 4

RESULTS – ROUND 8

South Mornington 21.20.146 v Moorabbin Kangaroos 11.7.73, Dandenong 15.14.104 v Hampton 6.13.49, Lyndhurst 31.12.198 v Lyndale 7.15.57, Cerberus 20.14.134 v Doveton Eagles 10.8.68, Frankston Dolphins 21.16.142 v Hallam 5.5.35.

LADDER

Frankston Dolphins 32, Lyndhurst 28, Hallam 24, Dandenong 20, South Mornington 20, Moorabbin Kangaroos 12, Lyndale 8, Hampton 8, Doveton Eagles 4, Cerberus 4.

FIXTURE – ROUND 9

Lyndale v Frankston Dolphins, Hallam v Dandenong, Hampton v Cerberus, Doveton Eagles v South Mornington, Moorabbin Kangaroos v Lyndhurst.