Doves find their

By Lachlan Mitchell

Southern Division Two had a variety of mixed results on Saturday as teams postured ahead of this week’s break for the Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Hampton Park had the bye, and as a consequence will have two weeks off to prepare itself for a late-season charge at the finals.

Doveton remains undefeated this year after a come-from-behind win against a never give up Caulfield Bears side.

The Bears got out to a 20 point quarter-time lead…keeping the Doves scoreless.

Doveton rallied and snared three goals in the second term to hold sway by a solitary point at half time.

The Doves continued to find form kicking three goals in the third term to lead by 12 at the final break.

A rush of five goals four behinds in the final quarter secured Doveton its eighth win of the season, this time by 39 points.

Max Sheppard, Ashley Brown, Travis Woodfield and captain-coach Michael Cardamone kicked two goals each in the rousing win.

Cardamone could see the positives out of a tough win in torrential conditions.

“It was an interesting game and we didn’t actually play too well,” he said.

“The conditions helped Caulfield, they came out really hard and played really well and they jumped us 20-0 at quarter time.

“But we needed a kick up the backside and they hit us hard.”

Trailing 20-0 at quarter time wasn’t the most ideal start for Cardamone and his side.

“They had a two-goal breeze, but they played really well,” he explained.

“I told our boys at quarter-time to stick to our structures and play our style and the result will come our way.

“We know our game plan works and let’s not panic and work our way back into the contest.

“By doing that we evened up the contest at half-time.”

Keysborough had a thumping win over Highett at Rowley Allan Reserve.

A seven goal opening quarter from the Kookaburras set up the 92-point win. Keysborough’s Thomas Shaw kicked five goals in the win, which moves Keysy into third place on the ladder as it continues to climb the rungs to glory.

Social-media frenzy claimed Skye had kicked an astounding 250 goals against Heatherton at Ross Street Reserve.

Fortunately for Heatherton, or unfortunately for Skye, the margin was only 102-points.

Skye’s Christopher McCann kicked four goals in the win, leading his side to their first win of the season.

Chelsea Heights had to find a second gear against East Brighton.

The Vampires continued to take the charge right up to the Demons to try and cause an unlikely upset.

Former Melbourne Demon Luke Tapscott kicked three goals to steady his side and guide Chelsea to a 29-point win.

SOUTHERN DIVISION TWO

RESULTS – ROUND 9

East Brighton 10.4.64 v Chelsea Heights 14.9.93, Doveton Doves 11.7.73 v Caulfield Bears 5.4.34, Heatherton 3.6.24 v Skye 18.18.126, Keysborough 19.12.126 v Highett 5.4.34. Hampton Park – Bye.

LADDER

Doveton Doves 32, Chelsea Heights 28, Keysborough 24, Caulfield Bears 16, East Brighton 14, Hampton Park 14, Highett 12, Skye 4, Heatherton 0.

FIXTURE – ROUND 10

SATURDAY 18 JUNE

Hampton Park v Doveton Doves, Heatherton v Highett, Keysborough v Caulfield Bears, East Brighton v Skye, Chelsea Heights – Bye.