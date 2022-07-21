Tyler’s Top 10: Marto Magic

A confession has to be made.

This series of Tyler’s Top 10’s, where the best seasons from individuals in 2022 are recognised, stemmed from Kyle Martin’s imperious opening five rounds.

So, this series has been sat on since about round five, but there’s been a problem.

Martin simply hasn’t understood the assignment.

The often-argued GOAT of local football has since missed a number of games with niggles and is yet to reach 10 matches for the year.

But after Saturday’s sensational performance against Norwood, impatience has well and truly set in on the sports desk – to the point that it’s being rolled with irrespective of his number of games.

So, here are Kyle Martin’s nine best games… this year…

10. This week… probably.

9. Round 8 vs Balwyn: 36 disposals, seven clearances, five i50s, 160 ranking points: An emphatic win for the Bulls on stand-alone Queens Birthday weekend and the skipper was on fire again. He had a chance to hit the scoreboard, but bellied a snap, hence its position.

8. Round 2 vs Berwick – 35 disposals, 11 clearances, 11 i50s, one goal, 169 ranking points: According to his coach, Martin was ‘tagged well’ this day, judging by the numbers, his opponent clearly kept him quiet, particularly forward of centre.

7. Round 1 vs Rowville: 37 disposals – nine clearances, 13 i50s, seven r50s, six tackles, 174 ranking points: The champ delivered in game 150, but it was to no avail. He did it at both ends of the ground in a bad day for the Bulls.

6. Round 5 vs Doncaster East – 41 disposals, 26 contested possessions, nine clearances, seven i50s, 175 ranking points: In the second of the Bulls two losses this season, Martin stepped up in a wounded side ahead of the bye. 26 contested possessions is why this ranks so highly, very few cheap kicks on this day.

5. Round 13 vs Norwood – 45 disposals, 18 clearances, 10 i50s, seven tackles, 193 ranking points: The game that tipped this story over the edge. Marto woke up last Saturday and chose violence, steering the Bulls to another win and – ultimately – pole position on the EFNL ladder.

4. Round 9 vs South Croydon – 28 disposals, four goals, six clearances, 149 ranking points: Less neck tats and tongue wagging, but there was bit of Dusty Martin about this. When the midfield gets a bit too easy, just go show the forwards how to do it. Lowest season total in disposals, but four snags.

3. Round 4 vs Norwood – 37 disposals, 17 clearances, six i50s, six tackles, 155 ranking points: 17 clearances… need this one be explained? The AFL record for most clearances ever is 19 and this almost meets it. It was a wet day up at Norwood too, unquestionably silly behaviour from the Bulls number 8.

2. Round 3 vs Vermont – 31 disposals, 15 clearances, 11 i50s, 11 tackles, one goal, 166 ranking points: A true leader this day. The Bulls hadn’t defeated the Eagles at home in over a decade and through their skipper overcame that hoodoo. Coach Steve Hughes was extra-chuffed with his skipper this week, as he stuck a whopping 11 tackles.

1. Round 10 vs North Ringwood – 51 disposals, 16 clearances, eight i50s, two goals, 218 ranking points: It’s getting nasty now, Kyle. In the Bulls’ strong win over the Saints, Martin was in several one-two chains and was wherever the footy eventually landed. Not the strongest of opposition, but the strongest of performances.