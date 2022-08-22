Delightful city double for Don Rhodes

By Luke Corda

It was a very successful outing on Thursday night for Heyfield trainer Don Rhodes who recorded multiple city winners in the same meeting for the first time in his career.

Having only one previous city winner in Lillico Nikki, Don scored his second when Wild Bob speared the lids in Race 7 for an all-the-way victory.

Under difficult weather conditions, Wild Bob’s 5.11s first split was the second-fastest of the night and was just enough to hold off a fast-finishing Sir Chappy.

The fun didn’t stop there. Winnindoo Wendy rewarded Don for waiting until the last race on a cold, wet Melbourne night with a tenacious win, making it a double for Don and his team.

Despite being the slowest out of the boxes, Winnindoo Wendy fought hard from Box 6 and managed to find the front before bursting away.

Wendy put the cherry on top of a brilliant night for Don.

“It’s the first time I’ve had city winners in the same night,” he said.

“They’ve both got a great bit of burst at the start, so it was great to watch.”

“We’re located out in Heyfield – we’ve got six dogs in work and five pups working their way up.”

Congratulations to Don and his team after a night to remember on the big stage.