Last stop: Keysborough

By Tyler Lewis

The 2022 AFL premiership cup will make 17 stops around Australia before finishing at Keysborough on September 18.

Football’s greatest prize made its first stop on its 19-day journey last Tuesday, when it was on show in Sydney.

AFL Executive General Manager of Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour would be bigger and better than ever before.

“The 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour is set to be the biggest one yet, with an extra week added this year to allow more Australians with a chance to get swept up in AFL Finals fever,” she said.

“With borders open, lockdowns lifted and the appetite for finals footy well and truly rising, the AFL is delighted to be taking the Cup to regional towns and remote communities in four state and territories this year, including those still recovering from the impacts of floods and bushfires.”

Toyota Australia Chief Marketing Officer, Vin Naidoo, said the AFL Premiership Cup Tour is a fantastic opportunity for footy fans across the country to experience the finals atmosphere.

“Grassroots football clubs are the heartbeat of many communities in Australia, so Toyota is delighted to be supporting this initiative, and taking the Cup to these regions to thank them for their continued support of the game,” he said.

“Toyota is proud to be supporting the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour and look forward to seeing the Toyota vehicles on the roads carrying the iconic Cup throughout the country.”

The final stop in Keysborough will be the last setting where locals can get a look at football’s pinnacle before grand final week commences on September 19.

Tour dates and locations:

Aug 30: Sydney. Aug 31: North Dalton Park. Sept 1: Maitland. Sept 2: Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour. Sept 3: Lismore. Sept 4: Jimboomba. Sept 5: Jindalee. Sept 6: Gympie. Sept 7: Brisbane. Sept 8: Darwin. Sept 9: Katherine. Sept 10-11: Uluru and Alice Springs. Sept 12: Geelong. Sept 13: Ballarat. Sept 14: Shepparton. Sept 15: Kilmore. Sept 16: Latrobe Valley. Sept 17: Keysborough.