Dandenong defeated, but plenty of positives in 2022

By Jonty Ralphsmith

NAB League programs are not defined by premierships.

Some would say that is an oversimplification of any football club’s aspirations.

But it’s a certainty in the talent-promoting pathway program where clubs’ draftees are more celebrated than team success – even if the pair are not mutually exclusive.

Individual player development and personal growth within the Stingrays’ squad is where Nick Cox’s coaching staff can hold great pride.

One poor game might have lost the Stingrays a premiership, but they have at least five in draft contention including likely top-20 picks Mitch Szybkowski and Henry Hustwaite.

The big-bodied inside midfielders have different skillsets and will end up on AFL lists, but wherever they go they will always share Rays 2022 memories with all their teammates.

Their top-age year at the Rays Cave was defined by exciting, quick footy where they were backed in to get the ball forward and attack bravely.

It got them a 12-4 win-loss record, including six wins by two goals or less, and plenty of highlights.

Dandenong has set itself up well for next year too, with a tight-knit group of 17-year-olds who all still have at least one more NAB League season left and already have three finals to their names.

With the result sealed, Cox threw 17-year-olds Harry de Mattia, Kade De La Rue and Cooper Simpson into the first centre bounce of the final quarter, giving them opportunity against hot opposition to help their development.

Sam Frangalas kicked a clutch goal from outside 50 when Dandenong was still holding on in the second quarter. He finished with 17 disposals and five inside 50s.

Kobe Shipp was a shining light in a backline that had to defend 56 inside 50s.

The polished Simpson (15 disposals, one goal) came into the game in the second half, even if the returnees stifled his momentum somewhat.

Likewise Kade De La Rue, who has 16 games of NAB League experience under his belt, including a 16 disposal, four tackle slog in the grand final.

“We wanted to get the 17-year-olds playing against some pretty good players (in the last quarter) and they have done well but the expectation now is they will go up another level which I am sure that they will,” Cox said.

The Stingrays were never in the contest against a hotter and more skilful Sandringham, going down by 43 points.

On a wet Friday night at Ikon Park, Sandringham was cleaner from the outset, flattening the Rays in an ominous first-quarter display.

The Dragons piled on five goals and the Stingrays were kept scoreless and with no front-half opportunities after 25 minutes of footy.

“We were pretty ordinary early with our fundamentals, we didn’t do things well, whether that has to do with the occasion, it was a disappointing part of the night,” Cox said.

Will Ashcroft, who was named best-on-ground with 39 disposals, had 14 touches up to quarter time.

The Rays were unable to shut down any of Sandringham’s top prospects, and those players proved matchwinners.

Cam McKenzie’s inside work and speed (26 disposals, six tackles and two goals), Olli Hotton’s work-rate (25 and a goal) and Harry Sheezel’s 10 score involvements, including four goals, were too much for Dandenong to overcome.

Despite Jess McManus’ game-high 23 hit-outs, the Stingrays could not stop Sandringham in the engine room.

In his first game back after a nine-week injury layoff, Taj Campbell-Farrell did not even go in there, playing instead off half-forward.

“I think we would’ve played him, he still had good moments and showed a little bit, he’s a had a pretty good year so it was a roll of the dice,” Cox said reflecting on the decision.

“(It was) nothing to do with winning or losing, we wanted to improve his draft prospects and he showed some okay signs and if (he’s) not (drafted) he will come back as a 19-year-old.”

Dandenong won the first centre clearance of the second quarter and that led to an immediate Hugo Nosiara major on the goal line.

There was more fight and territory for the Stingrays in that quarter, but they could not put it on the scoreboard, nor could they resist when Sandringham went the other way.

By halftime, the 26-point quarter time margin had extended to 45 points and at three-quarter-time it was at 62.

“We weren’t brave with our ball movement like we have been all year and that had a bit to do with the pressure Sandy put on us, so it is good for their development going forward.

“Good players adapt quickly and we didn’t do that.

“On the night the better team won but what I will say about our group is we lost and we were very respectful and humble – not sure whether they were.”

It was game over when Dandenong put on four final quarter goals to trim the final margin.

Cox thought Jaxon Binns was clearly the Stingrays best, and his run was typically relentless, and Finn Emile-Brennan had his moments using his foot skills to rebound.

But losing the possession count by 66 and still being out-tackled was indicative of the opposition’s supremacy and heat on the night.

“We thought it was a bonus to get where we got, but in saying that, it was disappointing to finish the year off with our worst performance,” he said.

“Overall the amount of development and betterment of players is something we’re pretty proud of as a coaching group.”

Dandenong’s loss on Friday comes after it lost the girls’ grand final against Wester Jets earlier in 2022.

The club’s sole boys’ premiership came in 2018.