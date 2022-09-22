Patto takes leave

James Pattinson has stepped away from Victoria.

The Dandenong local informed Cricket Victoria of his desire to take an extended break from the game to spend more time with his young family and allow his body to recover after playing for Nottinghamshire in the English County Championship this winter.

“This decision has been a really difficult one for me given my how much I love playing for Victoria and have given it my all for the last 14 years,” Pattinson said in a Cricket Victoria media release.

“After the birth of our second child and my now well-documented injuries in recent years, it’s the right time to take a break from the game. I owe it to my teammates and myself and at the moment it’s clear I need the rest. It will also allow me to spend more time at home with our daughters.

“Some of my fondest memories playing cricket have been for Victoria, the success we’ve had and friendships I’ve made. The fire still burns deep in me but I’m also honest about where I’m at.”

It’s expected that Pattinson will feature far more for Dandenong this upcoming Vic Premier Cricket season.