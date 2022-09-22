Man wanted over servo thefts

A man is wanted by Victoria Police over a service station break-in in Noble Park in August.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives say the man stole six sets of vehicle keys from the servo on Jacksons Road about 6.30am on Tuesday 23 August.

They allege that he later stole a black Holden Captiva wagon parked in front of the business about 9.30am.

Police tried to intercept the wagon but the driver escaped.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of a man that they want to question.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au