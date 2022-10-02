Learning to win without Garth

VICTORIAN PREMIER CRICKET SEASON PREVIEW

DANDENONG:

Coach: Ciara Metcalfe

Last First XI premiership: 2020/21

Last season: It was a disappointing finish to the season for the Panthers, who many regarded as the third, if not the second, best side in the comp.

On a frantic last round of the season, the Panthers fell short of the finals.

Most runs: Kim Garth (295 runs at 36.88, one x half-centuries)

Most wickets: Emma Gallagher (19 wickets at 16.63, BB: 3/13)

What we say:

New coach Ciara Metcalfe will bring a high standard on what she wants her group to deliver and it will translate into the Panthers’ results.

The addition of English-import Linsey Smith will add some fire-power to an already strong outfit.

The Panthers will need to learn to win without champion all-rounder Kim Garth, but it’s believed that is in bold on Metcalfe’s whiteboard.

What they say (coach Ciara Metcalfe):

“There are a couple of girls that have really surprised me,” she said.

“When I first came in for my first session, I was like ‘what grade do you play?’ and they would say maybe threes or twos.

“I think that’s a good thing about me coming in this year, I don’t have any history with these players, I can judge them on what I see and we can build together on what we think works.

“There’s a lot of players I think will naturally move over the season (up the grades), they’ve gained experience… just on looking back on scorecards and stats, that’s really I can go off at the moment.

“But I can see there’s a lot of people taking the right step forward there.”

Round 1: (twenty-20 double-header) v Prahran at Jubilee Park Ringwood & v Ringwood at Russel Lucas Oval, October 2