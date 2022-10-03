Hawks promise improvement

The Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 1 season is upon us.

Well… nearly!

While this weekend’s matches have been withdrawn to the following weekend, the season is only sleeps away.

Star News Group DDCA reporter TYLER LEWIS has spoken with each of the eight Turf 1 clubs in order to get a deep understanding of where they all sit.

Here is part one of the DDCA Turf 1 season preview…

HALLAM KALORA PARK:

Captain: Jordan Hammond

Last Turf 1 premiership: 2020/21

Last season: After taking home the flag the season before, 2021/22 was a disappointing summer for the Hawks.

It appears to be a blip on the radar at this stage, with the Hawks promising an elastic-like return to the fold.

Most runs: Leigh Booth (372 at 31, three x half-centuries)

Most wickets: Jordan Hammond 26 wickets at 12.31, BB: 5/8)

Ins: Lahiru (overseas), Lachlan Gregson, Leigh Brown

Outs: Udara Hettige (Ahsburton)

What we say:

While the Hawks have added Lahiru – a Sri Lankan overseas quick – and Jordan Hammond and Will Whyte are reportedly looking sharp, expect spin to be a big winner for the Hallam Kalora Park outfit this summer.

Rounds three, four and five are enormous for the Hawks, playing Berwick, Buckley Ridges and Narre South in successive weeks.

If they come away with a 2-1 record from those three outings, it’ll be hard to stop this side from playing finals.

What they say (coach Matt Cox):

“I think our bowling will be better, definitely,” he said.

“We’re an older side, but the hunger is there, we went through the motions last year after winning it, thinking it’ll happen again easy.

“The hunger is probably bigger this season then it was the year we won it.

“I can see Benny Hillard going back to two-day cricket and having a massive impact for us, Bootsy as well.

“Those two guys are the keys for us going back to two-day cricket.

Round 1: v Parkmore Pirates at Wachter Reserve, October 8