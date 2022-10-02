Push for Keys Sth high school

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council will lobby for a secondary school on a vacant 4-hectare site in Keysborough South.

In response to a public question, chief executive John Bennie told a 26 September council meeting that the council would be “most certainly happy to lobby the State Government” on the matter.

Mr Bennie said he and mayor Jim Memeti would seek a meeting with Moordialloc MP Tim Richardson.

However Greater Dandenong was “not in a position” to acquire the site at 182 Chapel Road, recently put up for sale by developer Peet.

In August, Peet successfully appealed for a permit for a 101-lot housing estate on the land.

Residents and councillors have voiced concern about traffic congestion on Chapel Road especially at school pick-up time, with potentially 400 more dwellings to come in the precinct.

Keysborough resident Dom Boccari, who submitted the public question, argued the site would provide a “much-needed” secondary school.

It would also provide public open space and an off-street drop-off and pick-up zone for students at the nearby Keysborough Gardens Primary School.

It could also cater for a new CFA station for the growing suburb.

“No more homes are needed on this 4-hectare site.”

Recently Mr Richardson and Premier Daniel Andrews pledged a $5.34 million upgrade of Keysborough Gardens Primary, if the Government was re-elected.

Mr Richardson told Star Journal there were “no current plans” for an additional secondary school in Keysborough South “with adequate enrolment capacity available at Keysborough Secondary College (Acacia Campus)”.

“The Department monitors school enrolments and population projections and works with local authorities to ensure every Victorian student has access to a high-quality education.”

Mordialloc Liberal candidate Phillip Pease said he shared community concerns about “additional developments” in Keysborough South.

“Having met with the principal and local families at Keysborough Gardens Primary, I understand the frustrations with traffic congestion in the area and am concerned that with these additional developments proceeding, the issue will just be exacerbated.

“We need additional investment in education, better roads and public transport services and additional health services if we are to cater for the growth Keysborough is experiencing.”

Greens upper-house candidate Alex Breskin supported a secondary school in Keysborough South, with Keysborough Secondary College’s two campuses “kilometres away”.

“A strong public education system is the backbone of a just and cohesive society.

“We have a duty to ensure families in Dingley, Waterways and Keysborough South are given these opportunities.”

City of Greater Dandenong Greens councillor Rhonda Garad said parents in the suburb didn’t have a secondary school option that “meets their needs”.

“Many were driving their children long distances to private schools which creates stresses on the family.

“Others say they experience financial stress from expensive school fees.”