Doves aim to fly in new flight

With the Dandenong District Cricket Association set to begin from 15 October, below is the second half of the turf two and turf three club previews

TURF 2

DOVETON

2021-22 result: premiers of Turf 3. Without being the out-and-out dominant team of the competition, Doveton was in the upper echelon and won through to the grand final after beating Coomoora. Led by a century to opener Mitchell Daley, Doveton made an imposing 6/271 batting first before bowling first-placed Springvale out for 82 to earn promotion to turf two.

2021-22 leading run-scorer: Ryan Hendy (385 runs at 48, three 50s)

2021-22 leading wicket-taker: Nathan Wilson (23 wickets at 16, ER: 3.29)

Preview: Doveton’s competitiveness in Turf 2 will be intriguing this season, given their jump to the next level coincides with the return to two-day cricket, where experience and skill-level will shine through. Mitch Daley will captain the team and is one of five players Doveton had in the top 20 run-scorers of turf three last season – the club will hope at least a couple of those can carry their form into this season. Former Emerald opening bowler and late-order hitter Trent Rolfs has jumped on board for the season to add potency to the bowling line-up. Nathan Wilson – who will captain the side in 2022-23 – and Hendy, offer handy spin, Adam Read is a rapid bowler that can bowl scary spells and Kenny Smart is a workhorse medium pacer that adds variation to the attack, alongside Rolfs. There are some other potential post-Christmas recruits which will strengthen Doveton, but the weeks before Christmas may prove a grind – and put a premium on early season success if they are to challenge for the top four.