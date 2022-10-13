The Pies look to yo-yo back into Turf 1

After rain withheld the commencement of the Dandenong District Cricket Association season, proceedings will be kicked off this Saturday.

STAR NEWS GROUP reporter JONTY RALPHSMITH has taken a deep dive into how each and every Turf 2 club will compete this summer…

NARRE WARREN

2021-22 season result: it was a season to forget in turf one for Narre Warren, failing to win a game and earning relegation by all metrics.

2021-22 leading run-scorer: Ben Swift (265 runs at 22, zero 50s)

2021-22 leading wicket-taker: Josh Dinger (13 wickets at 25, ER: 4.30)

Preview: Narre will hope that a return to turf two will rejuvenate the group and give it a chance to regain some confidence, momentum and positivity around the club. The return to two-day cricket may prove beneficial for Narre if it can use the experience gained against stiffer opponents to propel the game forward, arrest momentum swings and keep the game on their terms during pressure situations throughout the season.