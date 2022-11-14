Show springs back for 150th

The forecast rains held off for the long-awaited 150th edition of the Dandenong Show.

On the weekend of 12-13 November, the Greaves Reserve showgrounds sprang back to life with farm animals, rides, crafts, showbags and live music.

Crowds were estimated as larger than the most recent show in 2019, show society president John Follett said.

“For the majority of the public, as well as the competitors and the committee, they were all happy that we could return.

“How lucky we’ve been that we didn’t get rain, except for the Saturday night.”

For many of the organisers, it was a welcome return of a family tradition.

Mr Follett’s personal highlight was presenting long-serving former show secretary Lynne Ferris with two rose bushes at the president’s afternoon tea.

“She was invited for the afternoon tea because of her dedication and long service to the society.”

Mr Follett, whose family has been involved in the show for at least half of its history, presented the Alfred Follett Memorial Flag & Barrel Race prize named after his father.

Alfred Follett had been show president during the event’s centenary in 1971.

Cattle farmer Winsome Anderson’s family has been part of the tradition since 1886. And 136 years later, four generations were part of the show action.

The show was born out of a meeting by organisers at Dunbar’s Hotel in central Dandenong in 1861, with the first event staged the following year.

During a two-year Covid hiatus, the 150th anniversary show was postponed in 2021.

“It’s hard to put a show on. It’s a lot of work,” Mr Follett said.

“But in the back of your mind, it’s harder to say we’re not going to have a show.”