Laurels contenders step up ahead of heats

By Jason Adams

A number of talented female sprinters had their final hitout at Sandown Park last night ahead of next Thursday’s heats of the time honoured Laurels series.

The opening two races were won by Magic Muffin and Responder who both impressed and are expected to compete in the series.

“She’s got plenty of ability and that’s exactly what she can do,” said co-trainer Jamie Ennis after Responder’s win.

Ennis also intends to target the Laurels with Responder’s kennelmate, Guelph. She hasn’t raced for two months but will trial at Sandown Park on Saturday morning.

“She’s only had two starts with us since coming down from New South Wales and also has good ability. If she trials as we expect her to and recovers well she’ll be in next week.”

Guelph was super impressive in her first Victorian start when runner-up to Baby Jaycee in early October.

Jackpot Joan took out the first leg of the quaddie and overcame a wide draw. She’s a sister to star middle-distance type Dookie Devil.

Arguably the classiest of all the Laurels contenders, Kelsey Bale, wasn’t a winner on the night but still impressed when runner-up to My Neo in the night’s Free-For-All.

We had to wait until the last race for not only another Laurels contender but for one of the more impressive wins of the night. Ailee Bale won in a fast 29.28 for the Melbourne Cup winning combination of Mark Delbridge and Brendan Wheeler.

The Laurels is open to female greyhounds born on or after June 1 2020. Heats are on Thursday with the $50,000 to-the-winner final the following week on December 15.