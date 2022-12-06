Turf 1 Team of the Week: Round 5

A mystery spinner continues his 100 per cent strike rate, while a young all-rounder earns his first selection through an enchanting five-wicket haul.

Despite topping the runs last summer, Jordan Wyatt debuts in the side as does an experienced seamer.

So here is the Turf 1 Team of the Week…

1. Jake Hancock (Berwick): After missing last week’s match with Parkmore, Hancock came back in full stride this week. The talented accumulator no doubt would’ve preferred two-day cricket, but his class still places him in the top echelon of players. His 86 on Saturday set the game up for the Bears and is an ominous warning sign to the rest of the competition. It’s his debut in this side, but he will likely feature habitually.

2. Ryan Quirk (Springvale South): When the Bloods have played, Quirk has been selected. Understandably so too, he’s seen off the new rock in each and every outing this summer. His 74 from 77 deliveries at the top on Saturday – like Hancock – set the innings up. While his form is captivating, he would be the first to admit he’s left at least one century gone begging in his last two outings.

3. Syed Mehmood (North Dandneong): Mehmood was one of the players’ coach David Bell was impressed with, after his number three posted a neat 56 from number three. He made his first Turf 1 century last summer, but looks to be a promising player for the Maroons this season.

4. Jordan Wyatt (Springvale South): It was only a matter of time before Jordan Wyatt burst his way into this side. In his 15 Turf 1 innings’, Wyatt has struck six scores above 50, including Saturday’s run-a-ball 55 against Buckley Ridges. He slides down to four because he can simply bat anywhere.

5. Jackson Sketcher (Springvale South): Springy South had lost 4/27 when Sketcher walked out at 4/179… the wheels were starting to shake. His 59 from 52 balls propelled his side to the commanding position. He then proved handy with rock in hand, claiming 1/16 from seven overs.

6. Leigh Booth (Hallam Kalora Park): Booth is arguably among the most in-form players in the competition. Despite being an opener for the Hawks, he slots in at six in this side as a result of his versatility. The spinner opened the bowling in the absence of Jordy Hammond and collected 1/36 from his seven, before nudging 63 with the bat. That’s 108 from two hits for the loss of just one wicket for the experienced Hawk. Being dismissed just 40 runs from the target after doing all the hard work would’ve no doubted frustrated him, but his start to the season is a reason why his unit is undefeated.

7. Duveen Kalansooriya (St Mary’s): A bit of a token selection for Kalansooriya, as he was the best performing ‘keeper with 35 runs. He didn’t take a dismissal, but top-socred and saw off 79 balls for the Saints on a disappointing afternoon.

8. Riley Siwes (Berwick): With 5/28 from 11.1 overs, Siwes is the captain of the Team of the Week. The talented multi-sportsman chipped in with 43 in round 2, before rattling through the Saints on Saturday in round 5.

9. Sachith Jayasingha (Hallam Kalora Park): This side is one more selection from becoming ‘Sachith Jayasingha’s Turf 1 Team of the Week’, as the crafty spinner is the only player to have made the side each and every week. His 3/31 from 12 overs sends him into the XI this week.

10. Joshua Dowling (Springvale South): A debut selection for the reigning Fleming Medallist after his 3/43 from 11 overs at the weekend. His first was Mahela Udawatte, who he has dismissed in three of the four meetings they have had.

11. William Whyte (Hallam Kalora Park): The Hawks legend has been as difficult as ever to get away this summer and his best performance to date was on Saturday, when he smothered St Mary’s with figures 3/17 from 12 with four maidens. The only thing more impressive than his bowling is that he’s batted just five times since Covid became a global event.