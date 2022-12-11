Jaycee digs in for the fight

By Luke Corda

Some of the brightest female sprinters took to the track on Thursday night as Sandown Park hosted six heats of the famous Group 2 Laurels Classic series.

There were a number of eye-catching performances, but none were better than Baby Jaycee who launched her way into this week’s final with a brilliant 29.35 win – the fastest heat win of the night.

Trainer Bob Douglas was holding his breath right until the finish as Baby Jaycee and Ailee Bale went stride-for-stride in the run home.

“I thought the Delbridge’s girl (Ailee Bale) was all over her,” he said.

“She ran home in 10.45 the week before and I said to myself ‘we’ll finish second, bad luck’.

“Then Lisa (Delbridge) said to me ‘you’ve hung on’ and I couldn’t believe it.

“She just kept on fighting…even into the pen she wouldn’t give up her lead!”

Baby Jaycee overcame two knocks in a congested first split and managed to find her way to the rail.

“I was really happy, she just never surrenders,” Douglas said.

“When it comes down to it, she’s in it for the fight.”

Her record improves to an imposing 11 wins from 19 starts and on Thursday she’ll run in her first Group race.

At just one year and 11 months old, Douglas holds Baby Jaycee in high regard.

“I’ve trained a few good ones over the years but she has traits that you can’t train, she’s just born with it,” he said.

“She’s not the fastest I’ve ever had, but definitely one of the toughest.

“She only weighs 28kg but 26 of that is her motor and heart.

“She’s a little beauty with a special will to win.”

Baby Jaycee has drawn Box 5 in Thursday night’s final where the winner will take home a $50,000 first prize.

“She’s going to have to bring her A-game next week,” Douglas said.

“It’s a good field – there’s a lot of speed inside and outside.

“The box isn’t ideal and she is going to have to handle it on the night.”

Later in the night Fur Pyjamas extended her flawless record at Sandown with the second-fastest heat win, reeling in Little Critter who exploded out of the boxes in just 2.02 (fastest of the meeting).

Series favourite Kelsey Bale was a nose-length short of victory behind Cash It In but advances to the final with the second-fastest second-place finish.

Guelph returned from a two-month spell and was a dominant winner in Heat 4 for the Ennis camp.

Jackpot Joan and Mirabella Bale were also victorious in their Heats.

$50,000 Laurels Classic Final (515m)

Thursday 15 December, 2022

Box Draw

1 Ailee Bale

2 Guelph

3 Kelsey Bale

4 Mirabella Bale

5 Baby Jaycee

6 Fur Pyjamas

7 Cash It In

8 Jackpot Joan