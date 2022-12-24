AFL launches free schools’ program

The AFL has bolstered its commitment to growing the game of Australian Football in primary school-aged classrooms and playing fields across the country with the launch of its new, free schools’ program.

The AFL Schools program, available at play.afl/schools, will make physical football activities more accessible and easier to deliver, while also increasing classroom-based educational outcomes with a suite of free, online curriculum resources.

The AFL, in conjunction with Australian education agency Kimberlin Education, have been developing this program for the past 12 months.

The disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic only heightened the importance of helping teachers and schools get their students physically active.

The site and resources are backed by focused market research, created by teachers for teachers, and designed to equip time-poor educators with what they need to deliver engaging, quality programs for their primary school students from Foundation to Year Six.

Students will be encouraged to become more active and engaged in their learning, while they get exposed to the great game of Australian Football, its clubs and players.

The online program features 77 new lessons, comprising of both in-class and on-field resources, complemented by a suite of professional development opportunities to benefit teachers.

Each class is 45-minutes and gives teachers everything they need to deliver lessons.

Teachers and students don’t need to be familiar with the game of Australian Football to use and benefit from the program.

The curriculum is housed in a new bespoke website – play.afl/schools – with individual PDFs focusing on ‘In Class’ or ‘Off Field’ lessons, Practical or On-Field classes, and additional support materials; there is something for every aspect of education.

AFL Executive General Manager Game Development Rob Auld said the new AFL Schools program provides students and teachers with an opportunity to connect with the game.

“The AFL believes we can play an important role in motivating, inspiring and giving children the skills, knowledge, and confidence to be happy, healthy and physically active,” Auld said.

“Our new AFL Schools strategy will provide high-quality, curriculum-aligned experiences and professional development for teachers and schools to ensure that they are well supported to educate children.

“Our strategy accomplishes this by removing the cost-barrier, with the free program further enabling schools and teachers from Australia to receive high-quality AFL programs and resources to get young people active and making healthy choices.

“This helps to ensure that our game is inclusive and accessible for all, which is at the core to the AFL Schools strategy.

“The AFL Schools program makes resources, programs, and experiences available to all schools, all communities, and all abilities across Australia.”

The accessibility of the strategy will ensure the program has an impact on students from all corners of the country.

Collingwood AFLW co-captain and AFL Schools National Ambassador Steph Chiocci said the free teaching resources were a welcome addition in the classroom.

“Having seen the quality of the resources now available for teachers, I’m excited to see these rolled out in schools across the country,” Chiocci, said.

“Being a teacher, I have seen the positive impact that the game has had on students and I’m confident that this new offering will provide a great foundation to further engage students with our great game”.

The AFL Schools program is now freely available to all primary schools in Australia.

Head to play.afl/schools to learn more.