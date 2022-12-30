The GOAT travels Southside

By Tyler Lewis

The GOAT came out of retirement and chose the Southside Flyers as her new home…

AUGUST, 2022

Seven-time WNBA All-Star Lauren Jackson will represent the Southside Flyer’s in the upcoming WNBL season.

The widely regarded greatest Australian basketballer ever will don the aqua and navy in her well-documented return.

Southside Flyers head coach – and Australian Opals assistant coach – Cheryl Chambers explained just how her club landed Jackson’s signature.

“It came from a lot of directions,” she explained.

“I am the assistant coach of the Opals as well and Lauren had put up her hand and said she was going to try and get back in shape and back into things.

“We just discussed the opportunity for us at the Flyers to get a role model of her calibre into our club, so it came about that way.”

Chambers further clarified the significance Jackson’s presence will make at Dandenong Stadium.

“It’s super… she’s simply just Australia’s greatest basketballer,” she said.

“Whether she plays two minutes, 20 minutes or whatever, it will make everyone else better because she’s just such a competitor.

“She’s got experience and a lot of leadership; it really is a huge coup for us.

“I guess she has been there and done that, we have got some young kids and some middle-aged kids, she will bring that experience to help develop those players.

“Everyone wants to see Lauren Jackson play one last time, when she retired there was no farewell tour or anything, so it’s a great opportunity, hopefully we get a lot of people come out and see the greatest ever player for Australia.”

Chambers is confident Jackson won’t be a stranger to her Flyers teammates, while also stating the expectation of the side has not changed despite the pinnacle of additions.

“We anticipate she will be ready for every game,” she said.

“We go into the season with the aim to make the finals, that is our aim whether Lauren is in our team or not, that will be our first goal.

“Then we will develop something from there, so it doesn’t change, it just hopefully gives us more ammunition and ability to get that done.”

The WNBL season will launch on November 3 with each club playing 21 matches before the best of three finals commence.