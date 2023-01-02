O’Leary makes it look oh so easy

By Tyler Lewis

Noble Parks’ best afield in the Eastern Football Netball League Premier Division grand final, Blake O’Leary, didn’t want to count his chickens before they’d hatched….

SEPTEMBER, 2022

When teammate Lachie McDonnell kicked truly from just inside the arc, Blake O’Leary knew he was soon to be a Noble Park premiership player.

The exciting forward was crowned Cliff Tomkins Medallist for best afield in the Bulls emphatic grand final win over Rowville.

O’Leary played nine games for the Frankston Dolphins, before returning to his home club in the preliminary final.

He slotted a brace of goals last week and another two this week, proving to be an edge the Bulls needed to surge past the Hawks.

“I just thought: we’re here,” O’Leary said of his thoughts when McDonnell converted.

His first quarter was divine, kicking his first major and unselfishly setting up Bailey Lambert for another in the low-scoring slog.

While season 2022 was one where O’Leary proved capable at a higher level, he was eager to return to the Bulls come September.

“I knew we had something special brewing,” he revealed.

“It’s just unreal to be able to play a role in that and to do what we just did.

“When I saw the radar and what was going to come, I felt it was going to suit us.

“It just all seemed to fall our way a little bit, it was the work the midfielders were doing pressure wise, they made our job easy.”

Despite being involved in majority of the Bulls nine goals, O’Leary felt those aforementioned midfielders were poised to take best afield honours.

“I had no idea, I thought I butchered a few and missed a few,” he said with a grin.

“There were probably a few other boys, especially the midfielders that probably could’ve got it.

“I am just happy to have a premiership medal hanging around my neck.

“It’s just such a good club to be a part of… it’s something I’ll never forget.”