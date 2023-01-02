Footy, faith, tragedy: Ziggy’s story

By Jonty Ralphsmith

STAR NEWS GROUP journalist Jonty Ralphsmith spoke to Ziggy and his Dad to learn more about the draft bolter’s faith and footy journey.

OCTOBER, 2022

The interview time has just ticked over an hour when it wraps up.

One could speak to Dandenong Stingray Ziggy Toledo-Glasman and Dad, Simon, for double that time and still feel like they haven’t captured everything, such is the appeal to his on-field journey and draw of his off-field undertakings.

Ziggy is engaged and attentive, in tune with each element of his life, and Dad speaks with pride and love.

The initial video conference call is capped at 40 minutes and cuts off the pair at their Mount Martha home as they discuss the family’s Judaism.

Whilst not Jewish herself, Mum, Tully, now divorced from Simon, is supportive of the faith, so Ziggy and his five siblings have had a Jewish upbringing.

For as long as he can remember, weekends with Dad have always started with a Sabbath Dinner, usually at Ziggy’s grandparents’ house in Caulfield.

“I am always promoting (Judaism) even though (Ziggy) doesn’t go to a Jewish school, I hope he has a strong sense of what it is to be Jewish and understands we do believe in God,” Simon said, Ziggy’s heeding nod affirming his belief.

“We should just treat people how we want to be treated and we should follow a basic code of humanitarian ethics that you do the right thing by people and good things will happen to you which he has been terrific with.”

There is a clan of 15 at the family catch-ups: grandparents, Dad, Ziggy, his five siblings, aunties, uncles and cousins.

Grandfather, Mordechai, is a Holocaust survivor and moved to Australia in 1962 with wife, Sara.

His grandfather’s ordeal forms part of the impetus for Ziggy’s desire to carry the ’Glasman’ name on – he is soon to legally add the name to his surname, after a mutual family decision was made several years ago to legally change his and his siblings name to ’Toledo’.

Simon says Ziggy is numero uno with the grandparents.

“It’s something I enjoy doing, there’s lots of calling throughout the week (plus the catch ups) and it’s cool to know they’re interested in what I do,” Ziggy said.

“They do their best efforts to get to as many games as they can, they don’t really understand it but they’re always asking when I’m getting drafted and if they’ll get tickets.”

When he was 13, Ziggy had a ‘Bar Mitzvah’, a Jewish coming-of-age ceremony, where he performed prayers in front of about 200 family and friends, after spending close to a year learning Hebrew and connecting with his Jewish identity.

In observing their faith, the family attend Temple Beth Israel Synagogue, St Kilda, on high-holidays including Yom Kippur, Jewish New Year and Passover, something Ziggy enjoys.

There, he gets to experience a world his grandparents are well accustomed to, and attributes much of his success to his support network including non-blood ‘cousins’.

“Each time, there is a Rabbi Sermen,” Ziggy explains.

“They talk about topics in life and you sit there and listen and try and relate it to what is going on in your life.

“That’s my favourite part because I understand it and it puts into perspective what your life is, and what your issues are compared to what other people’s issues are across the world.

“For me it is the most beneficial part because you get an insight into what a wise and knowledgeable person is thinking, we sit there together in one corner and all listen so it is a pretty cute experience.”

PERSONAL GROWTH NOMINATION

Dandenong wellbeing co-ordinator Adele White knew it early in the year.

When she heard about Toledo-Glasman’s volunteering, her first instinct was to nominate him for the NAB Personal Growth Award – one which celebrates players who demonstrate outstanding leadership and contribution to their communities.

While Toledo-Glasman did not win the award, he was recognised as a finalist on Morrish Medal night.

Ziggy’s family co-founded the Wonder Woman Walk, an annual walk since 2016 from Safety Beach to Portsea which raises awareness and funds for Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF).

It came after close family friend Helen Powell was diagnosed with the disease in 2013, leading to her death on Valentine’s Day, 2020.

What started as a walk between Ms Powell and those closest to her, including Ziggy’s mum, in 2016 grew to a convoy of 200 in 2019 and, recognising the success of the event, the OCRF made it an annual part of their calendar and it has since been rebranded the ‘Walk with Woman’.

The walk this year, on 6 February, was the first Ziggy took part in but he has always supported the cause.

“I help Mum create all the advertisements and banners and do a lot of the behind the scenes stuff organising the day,“ he said.

“In year six, I ran a white shirt day to represent ovarian cancer and raise a bit of money there. It’s a bit of an emotional topic because she was a second mum to me and I miss her very much.

“It is a disease that impacted my family pretty massively and theirs as well, so just to be able to support that and provide money for research which was going a long way for families, it was good to know that we were helping.

Helping to coach an under-14s team to a premiership at his community club with Stingrays teammates Billy Taylor and Owen Williams also formed part of his nomination.

CURIOSITY SURROUNDS DRAFT ENIGMA

Dandenong coach Nick Cox says Toledo-Glasman is currently the player most discussed on the phone with AFL recruiters.

There is an intrigue about him.

The developing key forward, who has grown to 195 centimetres this year, missed the first half of the season with an ankle injury.

It denied clubs the opportunity to see him push for Vic Country selection, but he has shown glimpses in his eight NAB League games.

In his debut against GWV, the 18-year-old had a couple of moments.

One goal was a remarkable bender tucked up on the boundary line with his momentum going away from the goal face; another saw him grab the ball from a ruck contest and snap the sealer.

It started a run of five games where he kicked multiple goals, finishing with 14.9 for the year, as he showed an ability to create something from nothing with his size or follow-up.

AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan noted his agility and opportunism on commentary in his debut game.

“The Greater Western game, I just wanted to enjoy my footy and see where I sat in the pecking order of the NAB League, and I felt the game against Bendigo was a little sneak peek of what I was able to do,” Toledo-Glasman said.

“My self-belief grew after that, I felt like I belonged and was capable of competing. I didn’t have the run home I would’ve liked, but it was an enjoyable season and I’m looking forward to next season.”

He was part of the Stingrays grand final side, with success seeming to follow Toledo-Glasman, who won five premierships and played in another three grand finals as a junior.

Dad coached three of them, in his formative years, before ex-St Kilda player Kain Taylor took over and recognised his talent.

“In about under 12s I was probably the most unfit player in the team and Kain saw I had skill and potential to be a decent player, but that was holding me back, so he had me doing running sessions and working hard during training to improve that, and it became a strength of my game.”

In an under 12s grand final, Toledo-Glasman kicked four of his club’s five goals to lead it to a premiership over perennial rivals Edithvale-Aspendale at Lloyd Park.

“I remember thinking on the day that maybe I can do something with my footy and it can be a bit more than just a hobby.

“That day was a big milestone even with what I have achieved now.”

His read of the ball and forward craft have always been traits and he got well involved as a wingman in the second half of the NAB League grand final, a position he had hoped to play earlier in the season but for the injury limiting his aerobic capacity.

Will a club be willing to take a punt based on his limited exposure?

He’s yet to have a formal interview but his state combine invite, plus what he hears from Cox and his management at Mac Sports, affirms some interest, believed to come from at least four clubs.

Maybe, for grandparents Mordechai and Sara, those AFL tickets aren’t as far-fetched as they once seemed.