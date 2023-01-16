Flyers fall short in Perth

By Marcus Uhe

The Southside Flyers’ five-game winning streak has been snapped, going down by eight points to the Perth Lynx on Friday over in the west.

In what was a see-sawing battle the Lynx book-ended the game by winning the first and last quarters by nine and 11 points respectively after the Flyers held a three-point lead going into the final term.

Southside was jumped by Perth early, opening the game with a 15-4 run, and leading 21-8 with 3.20 remaining in the quarter, as Lynx and Australian Opals point guard Sami Whitcomb made life difficult for the Flyers’ backcourt.

Abby Bishop steadied the ship late in quarter with a couple of big baskets, including a four-point play after she was fouled on a three-point shot, an assist and another basket in which she was fouled, before a buzzer-beating three from Maddison Rocci meant the Flyers finished the quarter with some momentum, despite the 22-31 scoreline.

Southside hit the front halfway through the second quarter on the back of some clinical shooting from beyond the arc, including two from guard Nyadiew Pouch, and offensive rebounding from Bishop and Kayla Thornton leading to crucial second-chance points.

A nine-point first quarter deficit became a 55-53 lead at the half, with Whitcomb continuing to be a thorn in their side, finishing the half with 16 points.

Both sides traded threes throughout the third quarter, with Rocci and Monique Conti beginning to catch fire, while Bishop and Thornton maintained the ascendency on the offensive glass.

Bishop’s second-chance bucket at the end of the quarter gave the Flyers a three-point lead at the final break.

Conti’s deep three-pointer early in the final term, and a bounce-pass assist from Rocci, meant the Flyers were able to maintain a slight advantage early in the final quarter.

But for everything they did to keep Perth at arms length, Whitcomb had an answer.

She opened the quarter with a three-pointer to tie the game at 73, added another a few minutes later to tie the game at 78, sped past Pouch for a lay-up to take the lead at 80-78 and then dished an assist to Amy Atwell for another three to open-up a five-point lead.

Such was the focus on Whitcomb that three players attempted to pressure her on the ball with one minute remaining, leaving Lynx centre, Lauren Shcerf, open under the basket for an easy two points.

Rocci showcased her crafty footwork to keep the Flyers in the hunt with some nice layups but they were never able to retake the lead, going down 86-94.

Southside’s starters were outscored 56-87 by the home side’s, with Rocci (20 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals) the outstanding performer on the night, along with Thornton (14 points 12 rebounds) and Bishop (13 points 11 rebounds), who both recorded double-doubles.

It’s the first of a four-game road-trip for Southside, who travel to Sydney, Canberra and Adelaide in their next three fixtures before hosting Sydney in a blockbuster clash at John Cain Arena on Saturday 4 February.