DDCA Turf 1 Team of the Week

By Marcus Uhe

DDCA team of the week

The term “expert” is thrown around a lot these days.

In 14 December’s edition of the Gazette last year, sports editor Dave Nagel declared that come 2023 there would be a new DDCA “expert” joining the Gazette sports desk.

I’m not exactly sure who he was referring to, and I don’t think they’ve started yet, but the role has fallen to me, after one weekend in the hot seat.

With all this in mind, here’s my “expert” opinion on the best XI from Saturday’s action.

1 – Jayson Hobbs, Buckley Ridges

Hobbs had spectators at Park Oval ducking for cover as he let loose late in the innings, having built a solid base on the way to his 121 not out. It was a welcome return to form for the opener, whose previous highest score in Turf 1 this season was 17.

2 – Jagveer Hayer, Hallam Kalora Park

Occupied the crease for 48 off 96 in the big showdown with Springvale South, seeing-off the new-ball pairing of Joshua Dowling and the returning Sam Wetering. Like his opening partner, 48 was his highest score so far in T1.

3 – Jordan Wyatt, Springvale South

Filling the breach left by Ryan Quirk as the premier batter for the Bloods, Wyatt steered the Bloods’ chase with 60 off 59, including two sixes and three fours. His third consecutive selection in the team of the week, from three different selectors, shows his consistency and his appeal to those in-charge.

4 – Clayton McCartney, North Dandenong

The Maroons skipper saw partners come and go as none of his teammates were able to pass 20 against St Mary’s, but played a true captain’s knock to guide his home side to victory with 60 not out. While we don’t pick a captain in this side, McCartney would theoretically take the armband if this side took the field.

5 – Hadigallage Jayaratne, Buckley Ridges

Every good side needs an allrounder, and what an asset this guy is for Buckley Ridges! Took advantage of the platform set by Hobbs, blasting the Parkmore bowlers for a rapid 55, before he was caught on the fine leg boundary the ball after raising his bat. Opening the bowling, his miserly six overs yielded just 22 and claimed three scalps.

6 – Ryan Hillard, Hallam Kalora Park

Took the attack to Springvale South, top scoring for the Hawks with 50 off 41, including two sixes and three fours. His third half-century in T1 this year formed the backbone of Hallam’s 200-run total, which nearly got the better of the Bloods.

7 – Paul Hill, Springvale South

Opened the batting this week for the Bloods but the laws of cricket suggest your ‘keeper bats at seven. Top-scored amongst the gloveman with 22 in what was a difficult day with the bat across the competition for them and took two catches to removing Matthew Cos and Ben Hillard against Hallam Kalora Park.

8 – Blade Baxter, Springvale South

5-33 of seven was comfortably the best bowling performance across the weekend in the massive clash at Hallam Rec Reserve. Adds that element of intrigue as a left-armer too, that awkward angle that no one wants to face.

9 – Nimesh Kariyawasam, North Dandenong

Built on the excellent start the Maroons openers made at the top of St Mary’s innings to snare 3-29 off 9.4 overs, including the wicket of St Mary’s skipper Wendyl Pires.

10 – Jeevan Mendis, Narre South

Missed out with the bat this week in what has been an excellent season for the former Sri Lankan international (he’s been demoted from number four in last week’s TOTW) but kept the Bears guessing with his tweakers. 3-28 off his 12, bowling first change, went a long way to knocking over Berwick for 195.

11 – Jarryd Straker, Springvale South

Two spinners might raise some eyebrows, particularly on an Australian deck that aren’t renowned for turn, but in the extreme heat we saw last Saturday we’ll need a couple of spinners to give the quicks a spell. Plus, with Jayaratne, there’s another quality seam bowling option. Straker’s left arm orthodox will offer the contrast to Mendis’ leggies too, and with 2-42 against the Hawks, he can hold his head high.