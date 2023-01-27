Hamilton notches triple century

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Heinz Southern Districts stalwart Glenn Hamilton brought up senior game 300 in the Cobras’ First XI game on Saturday against Doveton.

At his prime, Hamilton was a right-arm opening bowler whose seamers would trouble the very best, and his batting has developed in recent years, making him a handy all-rounder.

For the second season in 2022-23, Hamilton has changed it up though, trying his hand at some offies, which he did in the milestone match against the Doves.

Hamilton sent down six overs, picking up 1/12 on Saturday, his fifth First XI game of the season.

A life member, Hamilton brought up the milestone 27 years after his first senior match and has held various roles at HSD in that time.

In particular, president Andy Dandridge highlighted his importance in keeping life members engaged at KM Reedy Reserve.

“A lot of clubs’ older guys lose their identity at the club as new guys come through,” Dandridge explained.

“But Glenn has been really important at being a conduit between the old and the new which ensures the new generation come through without losing touch of what came before them.”

Hamilton came second in the Gartside Medal in 2004/05, a year HSD won the Turf 1 premiership, while he also was part of the club’s 2010-11 Turf 2 winning XI, before leading HSD to a Turf 7 premiership in 2017-18 and a Turf 5 premiership in 2018-19.

In leading those premiership sides, the teacher by trade has helped develop several players who are actively involved at HSD, including key First XI contributors Ryan Patterson, Jackson Philpin and Jett Kearney.

To his name, he has 4242 runs, including a century, and 18 50s, and 475 wickets.