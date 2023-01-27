Springvale seeking victory to push finals hopes

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Dandenong District Cricket Association Turf 3 club Springvale will face a litmus test this weekend against Lynbrook.

Springvale, currently a game outside the four, missed an opportunity to close the gap between themselves and Fountain Gate and Lynbrook last weekend by losing to Silverton, but will be keen to bounce back.

Given Fountain Gate face the so far undefeated Dandy West, Springvale have a real opportunity to jump into the four and control its destiny with a win.

Lynbrook, meanwhile will want to keep winning to not only keep itself in the top four, but in either second or third spot to avoid a semi against the dominant and so far undefeated Dandenong West.

Berwick Springs’ clash with Silverton will also be an intriguing one, with Berwick Springs coming off a surprise victory over Fountain Gate, but Silverton will be keen to make it two in a row and keep its finals chances alive in what seems an even top six of the competition.

Coomoora will be favourites to bounce back from a top-of-the-table loss to Dandy West against bottom-placed Hampton Park.