Boomerang comes back for more

By Tara Murray

A Pakenham Warriors star is making an impact on the basketball court on an international stage.

Jack Innella is part of the Australian Boomerangs team which recently won gold at the Virtus Oceania Asia Games.

The Boomerangs are the men’s national basketball team for athletes with an intellectual impairment.

Innella is hoping to head to France in the middle of this year as part of the Australian team for the Virtus Global Games.

At just 17, Innella was the youngest in the team in Brisbane

“I was selected in the Australian Boomerangs squad when I was 14 years old, but due to COVID and lockdowns we were unable to train face to face… so I didn’t get to meet as a whole squad until early last year,” Innella said.

“The selection process for Boomerangs is picked from performances at the Aussie champs, [the] Ivor Burge program.

“It has been such an honour and quite humbling to be able to represent your county in a sport that you love, we have an amazing team and incredible coaches and support staff.

“The experience was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Innella started playing basketball when he was about 10, but it wasn’t love at first sight.

As the smallest on the court, he didn’t enjoy it and he went and played football for a season.

His parents encouraged him to give basketball another go and the rest is history.

“Because of my ADHD my mum and dad really encouraged me to try basketball again so I could keep myself busy,” he said.

“I went back when I was 13 and have been playing since then, so I have been playing now for four years consistently.

”We have just moved back to Melbourne after 10 years in Ballarat and have been playing with Pakenham Warriors for the last two years.

“I am currently playing for the Warriors Big V div 1 men’s team and also under 20s rep [team].”

Innella will represent Victoria at the upcoming Ivor Burge national championships.

While he has excelled on the basketball court, he said it’s not without its challenges, which makes it harder for him.

He says it’s about making sure he works to his strengths.

“I was diagnosed when I was very young with ADHD and a mild Intellectual disability,” Innella said.

“The only problem I have with my basketball is others’ perception of my disability.

“I learn a little slower but I work incredibly hard to make sure I am on top of anything my coach requires and spend countless hours going over plays.

“I am very dedicated to improving my skill and a lot of time this means instead of playing PlayStation.”

Innella’s performances have seen him invited to attend a national performance camp at the Basketball Centre of Excellence this month.

It’s a history-making moment.

“This is a program for some of the best basketballers in Australia,” he said.

“This is the first time I have been told that a player with a disability has ever been invited to attend a mainstream high-performance camp.

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity to learn from some of the best coaches and players in Australia and I hope that others that doubt themselves with their disability can see that anything is possible if you work hard, surround yourself with good people and believe in yourself.”

While busy on the basketball court with his various commitments, Innella is keen to test himself against the best players in the world in France.

Innella said he’s training six days a week to make sure he’s ready for the opportunity.

“To be able to travel overseas and represent your county is something that not everyone gets to experience in their sport, so I am so grateful for the opportunity to do this,” he said.

“I am very ready to go and can’t wait to get on the court and compete against the world’s best.”

A fundraising page has been set up to help the Boomerangs get to France.

To donate: http://ow.ly/JprU50MsaAM