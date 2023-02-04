Maroons and Bloods the ones watch to watch in T1

By Marcus Uhe

Narre South and St Mary’s will have one eye on North Dandenong’s matchup with Springvale South this weekend in round 11 of the DDCA Turf 1 competition.

Should the Bloods do what the ladder would dictate is expected of them and defeat the Maroons, and either the Lions or Saints win their contest, the gap between fourth, fifth and sixth will shrink to within one game on the ladder.

But it will be easier said than done; Narre South are hosting Buckley Ridges, and St Mary’s are off to Hallam to battle the Hawks.

St Mary’s will be hoping that this fixture has a more positive outcome than their first meeting, having been thrashed by 10 wickets on the back of a brutal spell of 5/6 from spinner Sachith Jayasinghe.

For Narre South, it will cap the end of a brutal three-week stretch, having faced Springvale South, Hallam Kalora Park and Buckley Ridges in consecutive weeks.

For their part, Buckley and the Hawks will also be following the clash at Springvale’s Alex Nelson Reserve, as a slip-up could open the door for a reshuffle of the top two, given Buckley are just six points behind with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, Berwick and Parkmore face-off in a battle to avoid relegation back to Turf 2 at Arch Brown Reserve.

DDCA Turf 1 Ladder: Springvale South 54, Buckley Ridges 48, Hallam Kalora Park 45, North Dandenong 30, Narre South 18, St Mary’s 18, Berwick 15, Parkmore 12.

Fixture – Round 11: Narre South v Buckley Ridges, Hallam Kalora park v St Mary’s, Berwick v Parkmore, Springvale South v North Dandenong.