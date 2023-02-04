Lyndale looking to bounce back against Cranbourne

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Cranbourne will be looking to continue its form this weekend when it takes on Lyndale in round 11 of the Dandenong District Cricket Association (DDCA) Turf 2 competition.

The Eagles have finally got wins on the board in recent weeks after some narrow losses prior to Christmas and will come up against a Lyndale team which needs to bounce back from consecutive losses to solidify its position in the top four.

Doveton has arguably the toughest task in the competition this weekend when its season goes on the line against Beaconsfield at Perc Allison Reserve.

The Tigers, meanwhile, need to keep winning to stay on top of second-placed Heinz Southern Districts, which takes on Parkfield.

HSD will be favoured to win that clash at Parkfield Reserve, given the Bandits are without skipper Stephen Cannon and allrounder Matthew Goodier.

The other match sees Narre Warren host Keysborough, the home side needing a win to remain in the top four and the visitors searching for victory to lift them off the bottom of the table.

DDCA Turf 2 Ladder: Beaconsfield 42, HSD 42, Lyndale 36, Narre Warren 33, Cranbourne 27, Doveton 24, Parkfield 21, Keysborough 15.

Fixture – Round 11: Lyndale v Cranbourne, Beaconsfield v Doveton, Parkfield v HSD, Narre Warren v Keysborough.